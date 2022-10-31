Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Simply Financial ServicesPayflexEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Insurance & Actuarial Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Finance jobs

  • Insurance Claims Consultant George
  • Business Development Consultant George
  • Warranty Claims Manager George
  • Data Engineer George
  • Senior Underwriting Manager George
  • Senior Manager - Underwriter George
  • Communications Manager George
  • Dotsure Project Manager George
  • Key Accounts Manager Gauteng
  • Short-term Insurance Department Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    The real digitisation of life insurance

    31 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Simply Financial Services
    Disruptive digital life company Simply Financial Services has experienced sales growth of >300% p.a. in their intermediated sales channel since the beginning of Covid in 2020, highlighting the value of technology for brokers.

    According to CEO and co-founder, Ant Miller, Covid has increased awareness of mortality and demand for life insurance products. It also highlighted the need for flexible, customisable products and multi-channel distribution.

    "Covid accelerated digital, remote broker solutions by at least three years," said Miller. "It also accentuated the need for flexibility as individuals sought to cover relatives who were no longer earning and able to pay their own premiums. The death of one-size-fits-all products is now a case of when, rather than if."

    He added, "We were fortunate to be in the right place at the right time. Our user-friendly online platform helped advisors sell policies and service their clients' needs seamlessly and in a simple and secure way. Our end-to-end sales and service functionality, which includes paperless Persal integration, enables our broker partners to focus on their advice and relationships while we take care of the back-end heavy lifting," he added.

    Established in 2016, Simply initially launched an online, direct-to-consumer product, bundling funeral insurance, alongside life and disability, which was undersold in this market. "By 2019, we developed an online Advisor Platform selling similar products via intermediaries and Covid was a game changer," said Miller.

    Since the humble beginnings of the Simply Advisor Portal in 2019, launched first with iMas (previously IEMAS) Insurance Brokers, Simply has onboarded over 1,000 advisors to the platform, predominantly in the mass market. Many advisors simply prefer the digital option because it makes their lives easier. Simply has seen 300+% growth in intermediary-sold monthly premium since May 2020. With an average premium of R403pm and an average of 2.3 benefits per policy (life, disability, funeral and extended family funeral), Simply is hitting the sweet spot for mass market intermediaries.

    Through the use of technology, Simply has enabled brokers to sell to their clients while on the road, without going back to the office, filling out a whole lot of paperwork and coming back days or weeks later with even more paperwork. It's a win-win, where brokers get to focus on the customer relationship and do more business, and leave the tiresome admin to the technology that's built to make their lives easier. The customer doesn't have to wait long, or chase a paper trail, to get the insurance they want.

    Simply offers three products - all of which are sold via intermediaries, and direct - the customer can choose how they would like to purchase:

    • For Brokers www.simply.co.za/simply-brokers
    • Simply Family Cover (for individuals and families)
    • Simply Staff Cover (for employers and employees of small to medium-sized businesses)
    • Simply Domestic Cover (for domestic employees)


    NextOptions
    Simply Financial Services
    Simply offers great value life, disability and funeral cover combos, with a quick online sign-up at Simply.co.za. For you, your domestic worker and your business employees. No bloods, instant cover, all online.

    Related

    #OrchidsandOnions: Content still carries us to triumph
    #OrchidsandOnions: Content still carries us to triumph5 Sep 2022
    Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    SA's top insurers raided on suspicion of price fixing, collusion25 Aug 2022
    #OrchidsandOnions: Tried and trusted tale
    #OrchidsandOnions: Tried and trusted tale14 Jun 2022
    Supplied.
    Hollard: Pay your policy by volunteering26 Apr 2022
    Never be confused by insurance again!
    TAG8Never be confused by insurance again!11 Mar 2022
    Source: Supplied. Vuyo Rankoe, head of Niche, Santam
    Collaborative risk management central to a new insurance paradigm3 Jan 2022
    Dorotea Vatavuk, Enterprise Sales Lead at Infobip. Source: Supplied
    Digital transformation key to insurers scaling up25 Nov 2021
    Source: ©:chuyu
    MTBPS focus: SAIA welcomes additional R11bn12 Nov 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz