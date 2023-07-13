Frontline Managed Services expands global presence with launch of South Africa office

Frontline Managed Services, the leading global provider of outsourced solutions to over 800 firms in the legal and accounting markets, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in South Africa. This strategic expansion represents a significant milestone in Frontline Managed Services' commitment to global growth and its mission to deliver world class legal industry service desk, managed IT services, and financial managed services to law firm clients around the world.

Frontline's strategic expansion into Cape Town marks a significant milestone in the company’s history. This new office will serve as a dynamic hub, servicing global clients in multiple time zones with a 24 hour, 'follow the sun' strategy bolstering Frontline's operational capabilities. By establishing a strong local presence, Frontline aims to provide enhanced support to its current customer base by tapping into the immense potential of South Africa's flourishing economy and rapidly expanding labour talent pool. With its strategic location as a gateway to other points in Europe and Africa, Frontline is poised to seize new strategic growth opportunities to service more clients.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our South Africa office, which marks an important step in our expansion strategy," said Seelin Naidoo, chief executive officer at Frontline. "The South Africa's office leverages our follow the sun strategy to service our clients and to reach top talent in the Cape Town market, a great opportunity for employees to grow their career, while receiving excellent training and substantial benefits.

The South Africa office will be staffed by a team of experienced professionals dedicated to providing analysts to support the service desk, managed IT services, financial managed service and HR for the company. As part of Frontline's commitment to the local community, the office plans to onboard 60 plus IT jobs by the end of the year contributing to the growth of the South African economy and a bridge to its growing operations in other countries.

About Frontline Managed Services

With more than 1,000 employees worldwide to support more than 800 law firms throughout the world, Frontline Managed Services is a global provider of administrative, financial and IT managed services for legal and professional services firms. Driven by specialised technology and expertise, we innovate the service delivery model and offer scalable solutions that improve revenue, profitability and firmwide efficiencies.

Founded in 1987, Frontline Managed Services has offices around the globe including the United States (Atlanta, Honolulu, New York City, St. Louis, Toledo, Nashville and Washington, D.C.) Toronto, Canada, London, England, Hyderabad and Goa, India. For more information visit www.frontlinems.com.



