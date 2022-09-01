Industries

    Abel Sakhau is Sanlam's new chief sustainability officer

    1 Sep 2022
    The Sanlam group, Africa's largest non-banking financial services group, has announced the appointment of Abel Sakhau as chief sustainability officer (CSO). The appointment took effect on 1 August.
    Source: Supplied. Sanlam's new chief sustainability officer, Abel Sakhau.
    Source: Supplied. Sanlam's new chief sustainability officer, Abel Sakhau.

    With over two decades in the industry, Sakhua brings to the group knowledge and experience in leading business units in sustainability, safety, health and environmental matters.

    Sustainability, a core element of Sanlam’s business strategy, is a key business imperative and crucial to achieving the brand’s purpose of empowering generations of Africans to live with confidence.

    Sakhau will be responsible for driving Sanlam’s groupwide sustainability efforts and will play a critical role in the strategic execution of the group’s ESG and sustainability strategy.

    Commenting on the appointment, group executive: market development and sustainability, Karl Socikwa, said that he has full confidence in the new appointee.

    “With his wealth of industry knowledge, Abel Sakhau will lead our group to new heights and further develop the sustainability function in the group through the execution of our sustainability priorities.”

    Sakhau adds: “Sustainability excellence is not about who gets to the top first, it is about working collectively in partnership towards creating sustainable environmental, social, and economic impact for the benefit of future generations. I am excited to join the largest non-banking financial services group on the African continent to drive sustainability excellence and performance across the group.”

    Sakhau holds an MBA as well as qualifications in leadership, environmental, atmospheric, and business sciences. He is also passionate about volunteering to empower the youth and impart the power of ethical leadership.

    environment, sustainability, Sanlam, ESG

