Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

GreenCapeBizcommunity.comEnlit AfricaOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy & Mining News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Gold Fields partners Osisko in Canadian joint venture

3 May 2023
South Africa's Gold Fields said on Tuesday, 2 May, it was setting up a joint venture with Osisko Mining to develop the Windfall gold-mining project in Canada.
Source: Reuters. A small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the Gold Fields logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021.
Source: Reuters. A small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the Gold Fields logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021.

The investment gives Gold Fields an entry point into the Canadian mining sector, which it has coveted for years.

Gold Fields said it would pay an initial C$300m ($220.85m) to acquire 50% of the project, with an additional C$300m payable once the Canadian government has issued construction and operating permits.

The initial C$300m was funded through existing cash reserves and debt facilities, the company said.

Gold Fields missed out on a Canadian asset last November when its bid to acquire Yamana Gold was hijacked by Agnico Eagle and Pan American Silver Corp.

Gold Fields interim chief executive officer, Martin Preece said the company had scoured a range of opportunities in Canada's Abitibi region, before settling on Windfall.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Osisko to bring the high-quality Windfall Project into production and believe that this will be the first mine of several in this partnership in a highly prospective region," Preece said in a statement.

Gold Fields, AngloGold Ghana JV to create Africa's biggest gold mine
Gold Fields, AngloGold Ghana JV to create Africa's biggest gold mine

By 16 Mar 2023

Gold Fields said a feasibility study had showed the Windfall project would have an initial mine life of 10 years, producing an average 294,000 ounces annually, which would potentially put it among Canada's 10 biggest gold mines.

On March 16, Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti announced a deal to merge their neighbouring Tarkwa and Iduapriem mines in Ghana to create Africa's biggest gold mine.

Following its failure to acquire Yamana, Gold Fields has said it would no longer seek big mergers and acquisitions, but would pursue incremental growth through targeted asset purchases.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Martin Preece

Related

Gold Fields, AngloGold Ghana JV to create Africa's biggest gold mine
Gold Fields, AngloGold Ghana JV to create Africa's biggest gold mine16 Mar 2023
Harmony Gold CEO says gold sector consolidation 'inevitable'
Harmony Gold CEO says gold sector consolidation 'inevitable'2 Mar 2023
Gold Fields CEO to step down a month after Yamana deal failed
Gold Fields CEO to step down a month after Yamana deal failed13 Dec 2022
Gold Fields bets on solar to cut costs and carbon
Gold Fields bets on solar to cut costs and carbon17 Oct 2022
Sibanye Stillwater CEO says market conditions not ideal for gold M&A
Sibanye Stillwater CEO says market conditions not ideal for gold M&A12 Aug 2022
Source: Supplied: Brand Finance South Africa 100 2022
Brand Finance names SA's most valuable brands with MTN ranked no.18 Apr 2022
Gold Fields aims to cut carbon emissions by 30% by 2030
Gold Fields aims to cut carbon emissions by 30% by 20302 Dec 2021
Obuasi Mine. Image: AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti suspends Obuasi output, cost guidance after underground collapse27 May 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz