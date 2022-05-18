Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

The Innovator TrustMineworkers Investment CompanySAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy & Mining News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

  • Business Development Consultant Johannesburg
  • Writer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    TotalEnergies launches sale of stake in Nigerian oil joint venture

    18 May 2022
    TotalEnergies has launched the sale of its 10% stake in Nigerian joint venture SPDC, with Canada's Scotiabank leading the sale as financial adviser, a sale document tendering for interest showed.

    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.
    TotalEnergies announced the sale in late April.

    Scotiabank declined to comment.

    TotalEnergies declined to comment on the financial adviser.

    TotalEnergies confirmed it was selling its interest in 13 onshore fields and three in shallow water, producing over 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The sale includes infrastructure such as 3,500 km of pipelines connecting to two key crude export terminals, Bonny and Forcados.

    The French company will keep OMLs (oil mining licences) 23 and 28, and its interest in the associated gas pipeline network that feeds Nigeria LNG.

    Big oil companies have been progressively exiting Nigeria's onshore production due to years of sabotage and theft that has degraded assets across the oil-rich delta region.

    SPDC is a joint venture in which Shell holds a 30% working interest, NNPC holds 55% and Eni has 5%. Shell is also selling its stake in SPDC but these efforts have been held up by a court case.
    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    Reuters
    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Read more: Shell, TotalEnergies

    Related

    TotalEnergies' Startupper of the Year Challenge winners announced
    TotalEnergies' Startupper of the Year Challenge winners announced11 May 2022
    Shell posts record quarterly profit, lifted by energy price surge
    Shell posts record quarterly profit, lifted by energy price surge5 May 2022
    Shell 2021 oil spills in Nigeria double in volume
    Shell 2021 oil spills in Nigeria double in volume6 Apr 2022
    Shell stopped from selling Nigerian assets until $2bn appeal decided
    Shell stopped from selling Nigerian assets until $2bn appeal decided15 Mar 2022
    War in Ukraine is changing energy geopolitics
    War in Ukraine is changing energy geopolitics11 Mar 2022
    Shell, BP and ExxonMobil have done business in Russia for decades - here's why they're leaving now
    Shell, BP and ExxonMobil have done business in Russia for decades - here's why they're leaving now4 Mar 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz