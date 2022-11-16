Calling all businesses in South Africa wanting to grow post the past 2 difficult pandemic years

In the last decade, despite a general global trade decline, Pakistan has seen its exports grow by a massive 11.7 % on year-to-year basis. Figures that show the country is serious about increasing its footprint and bringing business to other countries.

The Government of Pakistan launched “Look Africa” Policy in 2017 to enhance economic focus on African countries, and has previously taken the annual Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference & Single Country Exhibition to Kenya and Nigeria, with South Africa being the third country to be chosen to host this event. This year the Government of Pakistan is targeting the entire SADC region. The Single Country Exhibition, with 140 exhibitors from 16 different sectors, is scheduled for 30 November and 1 December 2022 at Exhibition Hall 2, Sandton Convention Centre Johannesburg.

Humaira Israr, Trade & Investment Attaché of Pakistan to South Africa

Judging by the highly successful events in Nairobi and Lagos in 2020 and 2021 respectively, where significant partnerships, trade agreements and economic ties were formed, this year’s event at the Sandton Conference Centre is not to be missed. At the last event in Nigeria, over 93 MOUs were signed with businesses, generating $32m in business.

For any SME, corporate, entrepreneur or government from around the SADC region looking to find new partners, products, suppliers and technologies to expand their growth, this is a rare opportunity to view the multiple sectors of Pakistan’s many sectors of business and manufacturing. Goods on display range from kitchen and household items to IT, construction to agriculture, food and spices to surgical instruments and pharmaceuticals. And above all, to do lucrative deals and get valuable distribution rights for South African businesses to grow even further.

On display will be multiple sectors of their own manufacturing industries exhibiting their finest products, technologies and equipment and hundreds of international brands, many never seen before in SA.

“Africa, particularly the SADC and SACU regions, are important partners in this growth, and exhibitors are keenly anticipating the opportunity to show what they can offer our region,” says Humaira Israr, Trade & Investment Attaché of Pakistan to South Africa.

The many industries that will be represented at this event include their highly advanced pharmaceutical businesses with their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and vast electronic, engineering, textile, agricultural, food, building, automobile, IT and sporting goods.



