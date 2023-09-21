South Africa remains Nipah-free as virus claims lives in India

As of yet, there have been no confirmed cases of the Nipah virus in South Africa, which has claimed the live of two people in India's southern state of Kerala.

Schools and offices in the state have been shut down as a consequence.

Currently, there are no specific drugs or vaccines for the Nipah virus, which at its worst sees people ending up in a coma within 24 to 48 hours, and up to 20% may develop residual neurological issues such as seizures and personality changes.

Onset symptoms include a fever, headaches, muscle pain, vomiting, and a sore throat. In more severe cases, patients may experience severe respiratory problems

The Nipah virus is commonly spread from animals, contaminated food, and human-to-human transmission.

Officials say it's important to take the necessary measures to prevent contamination by practising proper hygiene, avoiding contact with someone infected, and wearing proper clothing when handling ill animals, and that most people make a full recovery from the virus.