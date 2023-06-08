Ramaphosa schedules visit to Hammanskraal in response to cholera outbreak

Following the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, President Ramaphosa is visiting the area today, Thursday, 08 June 2023.

Source: Twitter/@SAgovnews

The outbreak of cholera in the community of Hammanskraal has caused devastation and the three spheres of government and their agencies and non-governmental organisations are set on instituting mitigating measures to contain the spread of the disease.

President Ramaphosa will begin the visit to Hammanskraal with a stop over at the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant and then will lead a delegation of government leaders to a community meeting in Hammanskraal.

President Ramaphosa will interact with the community on the measures government is implementing.

The president will be accompanied by ministers and deputy ministers, Gauteng province premier Panyaza Lesufi and the executive mayor of the City of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink.