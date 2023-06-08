Industries

Ramaphosa schedules visit to Hammanskraal in response to cholera outbreak

8 Jun 2023
Following the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, President Ramaphosa is visiting the area today, Thursday, 08 June 2023.
Source: Twitter/@SAgovnews
Source: Twitter/@SAgovnews

The outbreak of cholera in the community of Hammanskraal has caused devastation and the three spheres of government and their agencies and non-governmental organisations are set on instituting mitigating measures to contain the spread of the disease.

President Ramaphosa will begin the visit to Hammanskraal with a stop over at the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant and then will lead a delegation of government leaders to a community meeting in Hammanskraal.

President Ramaphosa will interact with the community on the measures government is implementing.

The president will be accompanied by ministers and deputy ministers, Gauteng province premier Panyaza Lesufi and the executive mayor of the City of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
