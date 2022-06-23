Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Insight SurveyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Public Health News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Healthcare jobs

  • Assistant Professional Officer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    South Africa confirms its first case of monkeypox

    23 Jun 2022
    The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, confirms that a case of monkeypox has been identified through laboratory testing at the NICD on Wednesday, 22 June 2022.

    Source: Freepik.
    Source: Freepik.
    The case involves a 30-year-old male residing in the Gauteng province.

    He reports no recent travel history. Contact tracing has commenced, identifying any additional linked cases of monkeypox in South Africa.

    Monkeypox is a rare viral infection in humans. Since May 2022, monkeypox has been reported in more than 3,000 individuals from several European countries, the USA, Canada, Australia, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

    This is the first multi-country outbreak of monkeypox and is already the largest outbreak of monkeypox recorded. The cases to date mostly involve individuals that self-identify as men having sex with men.

    Risk factors include reporting multiple sexual partners. Recent large social events are thought to have served as super spreader events.

    Person-to-person transmission involves close contact (for example kissing, cuddling, sexual contact) with an infected person or materials that have been contaminated by an infected person (for example sharing linen, clothes and other household items).

    The virus is not highly transmissible and close physical contact is required for transmission. It does not spread similarly to influenza or the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

    Source: REUTERS. A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus, is seen at 50X magnification on day four of rash development in 1968. CDC/Handout via REUTERS
    WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe

    23 May 2022


    Monkeypox presents with an acute illness characterised by fever and general flu-like symptoms, followed by the eruption of a blister-like rash on the skin. The disease is rarely fatal and cases typically resolve within two to four weeks.

    Most cases do not require hospital treatment. Prevention of infection hinges on the isolation of cases until fully recovered.

    The risk to the general population is considered low, given the low transmissibility of the virus.

    The World Health Organization recommends increasing vigilance for cases with contact tracing and monitoring of laboratory-confirmed cases.

    Isolation of confirmed cases allows for the prevention of transmission and interruption of the cycle of transmission. Circulation of the monkeypox virus in humans may be eliminated through this classic containment approach.

    Mass vaccination against the monkeypox virus is not currently recommended.
    NextOptions
    Read more: WHO, World Health Organization, NICD

    Related

    Source: REUTERS. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).
    WHO ranked the most influential UN-recognised body on Twitter17 Jun 2022
    Source: Freepik.
    Child-friendly 4-in-1 ARV treatment launched for SA's children living with HIV15 Jun 2022
    Source: Supplied.
    Influenza cases on the rise in South Africa9 Jun 2022
    Source: REUTERS. A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus, is seen at 50X magnification on day four of rash development in 1968. CDC/Handout via REUTERS
    WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe23 May 2022
    Source: Supplied: Petro Terblanche, managing director of Afrigen,
    #AfricaMonth: Injecting the continent - and the world - with hope20 May 2022
    Abbott seeks new treatment standards for Africa's silent killer disease
    Abbott seeks new treatment standards for Africa's silent killer disease29 Apr 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz