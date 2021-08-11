WomensMonth: Engineering is vital to deliver quality care, says Mariam Anthony

Not everyone knows what an important role the engineering department plays in the effective operation of a hospital. "Engineering plays a vital role in the hospital. We have plumbers, electricians, and carpenters to name but a few artisans. Without them, the hospital will not be able to function at all. So, I see us as vital for the hospital and I am proud that I can assist to make sure that we can provide the quality care for our patients," says Mariam Anthony, an administration clerk in the engineering department at Groote Schuur Hospital.

Mariam Anthony and colleagues from the engineering department at Groote Schuur Hospital

Highs and lows

Anthony has been employed at the hospital for the past 39 years and is nearing her retirement. “I started working at the hospital in 1982 in the medical informatics department as a data typist. In 1993, I was moved to the engineering department and that is where I still am working. There are approximately 80 staff working in the department with most of the staff being men. My job entails doing the administration work for all the staff working in the department,” she says.Working at the hospital fhas had highlights and sad moments. “One of my highlights is the fact that I met my husband 20 years ago at the hospital who is also an employee here. Sad moments are when colleagues die who have been working with you for all the years. We also have fun moments where we play dominoes and cards during the tea and lunch breaks. Just a pity Covid-19 has put a stop to that currently,” Anthony says.“It’s not easy to be one of a few women working in the department. As a woman, you must have a strong character to work with all the men. If you show them respect you will get the same respect back from them, and that is what makes it so enjoyable to work in this department. I am very comfortable working with all my colleagues, they have become like my second family. I feel, as a woman, we need to be appreciated for what we do, especially someone like me who works in a male-dominated environment,” she says.