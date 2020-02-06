IHI 2020 Africa Forum

4-6 May 2020 Johannesburg, South Africa

Dr Kunal Bose, former Medical Superintendent of Mahalapye District Hospital, who supervised the quality improvement and accreditation programme at the hospital and two clinics in the district to become three of the first public health facilities in Botswana to achieve accreditation against internationally accredited standards.



Ms Diane van Dyk, the CEO of the South Coast Hospice based in Port Shepstone, KZN. She has guided the hospice to five successive full accreditation awards, the last two of which were four-year awards (and signalling that QI has become institutionalised in a facility).



The Clinix Group entered their first two hospitals into the programme in 2018 and have recently undergone the external survey. Dr Charlotte Mlangheni is leading the quality improvement and accreditation programme.

One of the great learning experiences in healthcare on the African continent is what has now become a biennial event:To provide learners with the opportunity to continually grow their knowledge and skills and provide access to those just beginning their quality and safety journey, the IHI Africa Forum on Quality and Safety in Healthcare will return in 2020, scheduled for May 4-6, in Johannesburg.Cohsasa is involved in this event through its CEO, Ms Jacqui Stewart, who is a member of the IHI Africa Forum Steering Committee which develops the programme.Ms Stewart was invited to design and chair a 90-minute session on quality improvement, external evaluation and accreditation. The session comprises three case studies of facilities that have been through the COHSASA programme. The speakers are:The inaugural IHI Africa Forum in South Africa (held in Durban in 2018) brought together a remarkable cross-section of learners and leaders to advance quality improvement and safety – leveraging innovative tools and resources, and the inspiration that comes from sharing and collaborating – to energise their work.The way attendees embraced this innovative educational programme was encouraging and deeply humbling, and underscored IHI’s strong commitment to bring quality improvement and safety education to colleagues in Africa.The Africa Forum 2020 will attract attendees from across the continent, passionate individuals seeking the latest ideas and practical applications in quality improvement and safety. The conference will provide a collegial environment with learning and sharing at the heart of all activities.With four highly-relevant, targeted Educational Tracks (each including multiple sessions designed to teach and engage learners at various knowledge levels and interest areas), related workshops, inspirational keynotes from visionaries in the field, and a new Learning and Networking Centre as the hub for knowledge sharing and making connections, attendees will benefit from exposure to cutting-edge ideas and solutions and the best and the brightest of their peers.Ministry of Health representatives, physicians, nurses, other clinicians, quality and safety managers, pharmacists, researchers, frontline patient givers, patient advocates, community leaders and interns and students will be in attendance.All presentations and other materials will be made available to attendees for download prior to arrival at the conference, as well as during and after the event, and select learnings will also subsequently be released through appropriate communications vehicles, including the IHI website.This systems-level approach to learning aims to strengthen the competencies of those responsible for managing and inspiring quality improvement (QI). Lessons in this track will focus on how to apply the QI methodology to one’s care setting, private organisation, public system, or country. Sessions will cover topics such as...The 2018 Lancet Global Health Commission Report has inspired healthcare professionals to rethink how they deliver care, stepping out from the old models of care. This track is intended to challenge attendees to do the same as they look to maximize health outcomes and user confidence. Sessions will cover topics such as...This track offers breakout sessions that provide proven methods and resources to enable organisations, teams, and individuals to thrive – not just persevere – in the workplace. Sessions will cover topics such as...Whether it’s due to inaccessibility, the remote nature of a community, war, poverty, endemic disease, or a lack of funds, healthcare professionals in Africa often face challenges in providing and leading care improvement efforts. Sessions will cover topics such as...Conference content will be tailored specifically to the needs of the attendees, with comprehensive strategies and resources for addressing topics such as building improvement skills and capability; engaging leaders, health workers, and others in quality improvement work; new methods of measurement and data analysis; how to advance high-impact leadership; improving maternal and child health; preventing and treating infectious/communicable diseases; strategies for better person-and family-centred care; solutions to ensure patient and staff safety; ideas to increase equity; suggestions for strengthening public health structure and care delivery; and additional high-impact, high-value teachings.IHI anticipates that attendees will integrate the learnings, inspiration, and professional connections accessed at the Africa Forum into their work going forward, glean new knowledge and unique perspectives that will help them encourage and grow their colleagues and organisations, and bring these skills to bear in care delivery to the patient populations they are committed to serve.