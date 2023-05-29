Industries

Africa


Episode 1 of 21: What are the three new rules of good business?

29 May 2023
Issued by: Delta Victor Bravo
Following our written thought piece on the New Rules for Good Business (published in Brands & Branding in 2021) we have developed a video series to unpack each of the ideas: Embracing Chaos, Being Playful and Showing Care.

Delta Victor Bravo
Our purpose is to Build Good Business.
We help ambitious businesses to grow through clear, practical & compelling strategy for customers, markets and people.



