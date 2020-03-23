How to compete, stand out and succeed in an ultra-competitive uncertain and complicated world

How do traditional style organisations compete in an ever-changing business landscape in a disorganised world?

CEW Africa 2020, the premier customer success conference series will now be coming to you via live conference stream on 14 July 2020. Live streaming the event gives us the ability to give you so much more, for so much less.





Designing and delivering standout customer experience in an ultra-competitive, uncertain, complicated and noisy world is hard. Sometimes, it can feel as if you are out in the wilds trying to navigate with a broken compass.



At Customer Experience World 2020, we aim to help you unpick what it means to deliver a standout customer experience and uncover the clues that will help you define your own path to standing out. You will hear from leading brands and industry experts who will tell their stories of what they have done to carve out their own way combined with interactive sessions to help you grow your knowledge, understanding and practice of customer experience in your organisation. Our practicality is what sets our conference apart from other events.



Why Customer Experience World Africa 2020?



Here at The Focus Group, we recognise the need for efficient, strategic programmes that offer a wealth of opportunity in addition to unlocking value. Based on our past success and the need for streamlined, succinct information, the CEW Africa 2020 programme is strategically created to focus on leading-edge customer success strategies and best practices.



Who is attending?



CEW Africa 2020 brings together thought leaders, industry experts and the most successful customer service organisations across industry sectors, to share key industry knowledge in order to guide companies on how to successfully design, develop and implement successful CX initiatives within their respective places of business.



Benefits:

Network with like-minded individuals from the comfort of your office/home



Join in the Q&A and get the answers from industry leaders



Once provided with the access details a technical support person can assist should you need help



Free Capability assessment – this will include helping you to build a deployment plan following the event



The event will be recorded, so registered viewers will get a link to the recordings that they can refer back to on any of the sessions



Deploy network sources of value



CPD Accreditation – Points toward your training and development

What you will need:

Register for the event to get your link to the live stream



Webcam



Microphone



Internet

Secure your place by



