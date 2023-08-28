Industries

Intercare Bedfordview Medical and Dental Centre open in August 2023

28 Aug 2023
Issued by: Intercare
Intercare Bedfordview Medical and Dental Centre, located in the affluent Bedfordview, on the first floor of Village View Centre, 41 Van Buuren Road, opened its doors on 4 August 2023...
Intercare Bedfordview Medical and Dental Centre open in August 2023

At this contemporary yet family-friendly medical and dental centre, customers can walk into one facility and receive multidisciplinary team-based health care. The facility boasts state-of-the-art technology and equipment and offers clients a broad spectrum of services.

The Medical Inc is headed by Dr Johann van Eck whilst Dr Archie Mouyis leads the Dental Inc.

“At Intercare, our focus is firmly centred on patient outcomes. The ultimate goal is to maximise value for patients. Essentially, it’s about achieving the best outcomes at the lowest cost. Intercare recognises that customer needs are dynamic and that offering a new level of convenience and accessibility to our clients is critical. Building on its existing digital capabilities and offering to clients, Intercare has created an environment for hybrid care, thus combining virtual and in-person experiences across the full continuum of care,” says Dr Hendrik Hanekom, chief executive, Intercare Group.

The Intercare facility will be open seven days a week, including public holidays, and online bookings are available for medical and dental appointments. For added convenience, a pharmacy is at the same centre.

Medical services include acute and chronic disease care, ECGs, general medical services, insurance medicals, minor surgery, pathology, preventative care, radiology, vaccinations, and wellness screenings. Dental services include bridges, crowns, conscious sedation, cosmetic dentistry and teeth whitening, dentures, general dentistry, implants, oral hygiene, paediatric dentistry, periodontal screening and treatment, root canal therapy, and veneers.
Most medical schemes are accepted. This is a cashless facility, and only card payments are accepted.

Please visit our website for operating hours.
First floor, Village View Centre
41 Van Buuren Road,
Bedfordview, Germiston
Gauteng

Tel: +27 (0) 10 158 0000
Email: az.oc.eracretni@weivdrofdeb

Book online at www.intercare.co.za.

Intercare
Intercare is a family friendly healthcare company that combines state-of-the-art facilities with expert healthcare professionals, providing integrated healthcare 7 days a week to over 1 million patients per annum.
