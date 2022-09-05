Industries

World Patient Safety Day

5 Sep 2022
Issued by: COHSASA
To mark the annual World Patient Safety Day, three organisations - Cohsasa of South Africa, AfiHQSA of Ghana and C-CARE (IHK) of Uganda are collaborating to bring you the latest thinking across Africa regarding medication without harm - the theme for this year's World Health Organization (WHO) third global patient safety challenge.
World Patient Safety Day

This challenge aims to reduce the global burden of iatrogenic medication-related harm by 50% within five years.

Join us to hear new ideas, visions and solutions to address medication-related adverse events which cause untold death and suffering around the world.

DATE:
16 September 2022
12:00 GMT | 14:00 SAST | 15:00 EAT

REGISTER IN ADVANCE FOR THIS MEETING HERE:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpd-ygqDIiGNXaPaQS4G9vwzzZUxN8wanh

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

COHSASA
The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.

