World Patient Safety Day

This challenge aims to reduce the global burden of iatrogenic medication-related harm by 50% within five years.
Join us to hear new ideas, visions and solutions to address medication-related adverse events which cause untold death and suffering around the world.
DATE:
16 September 2022
12:00 GMT | 14:00 SAST | 15:00 EAT
REGISTER IN ADVANCE FOR THIS MEETING HERE:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpd-ygqDIiGNXaPaQS4G9vwzzZUxN8wanh
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.