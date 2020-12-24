Retail Services News South Africa

Woolworths launches trial of same-day grocery delivery app Woolies Dash

24 Dec 2020
By: Megan Ellis
Woolworths has officially launched the trial of its same-day grocery delivery app Woolies Dash. The app is now live on the Google Play Store, Huawei App Gallery and Apple App Store.
Feature image: Woolworths

The retailer teased the launch of the service a few weeks back, with the trial officially starting this week.

During the trial, users will get free delivery on all orders over R75. The company says this is “a thank-you for helping us test and polish our service during this trial period”.

Continue reading the full article on Memeburn.com...
