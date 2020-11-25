Supply Chain Company news South Africa

Increase your DC's agility with Honeywell's latest mobile devices

25 Nov 2020
Issued by: Bidvest Mobility
During the global pandemic, supply chain pressure has forced distribution centres to become more agile and efficient to handle the challenges of customers in a changing world. As the economy opens up, DCs and warehouses are reviewing new technologies to increase agility, productivity and safety protocols.

Bidvest Mobility, a leader in mobile computing and barcode solutions, recently introduced the latest range of mobile devices from world leader Honeywell, which can help to create more efficient workflows across all DC activities and create a more agile operation to increase productivity.

For ruggedised long-distance scanning, Honeywell’s CK65 mobile computer, with a cold storage option, assists to mobilise warehouse and DC activities with its new imager, which is ideal for scanning from a few centimetres to up to 10 metres away without compromising accuracy or speed.

The Honeywell ScanPal™ EDA71 enterprise tablet computer equips direct store delivery, field service, transport and logistics or DC operations with a flexible solution that fits a wide range of workflows while providing the processing power modern operations need, real-time connectivity for business-critical applications and enterprise-level reliability, support and protection.

For extreme rugged scanning performance, the Honeywell Granit™ XP scanner is engineered to keep on working after the impact of drops from loading docks, forklifts and picking trucks, providing extreme performance scanning for complete reliability and low total cost of ownership.

These are some of the products in the new Honeywell range, which also include a flexible vehicle mount computer for multiple application environments, from dry goods to cold storage, indoor or outdoor, in-premise or in intermodal facilities.

If your DC operation is not yet ready for 2D scanning, but requires the option to upgrade later, the Honeywell Voyager™ 1470g (wired) and 1472g (wireless) handheld scanners let you embrace area imaging at your own pace and are ideal for stationary picking. For high performance scanning in the DC, warehouse and other areas, the Xenon™ 1950 series is suitable for a wide range of volume intensive applications.

The latest industrial label printers from Honeywell include the PM42 model, which is ideal for mid-range applications in distribution centres, warehouse, manufacturing, transportation and other environments.

For heavy-duty industrial printing, Honeywell’s rugged PX6ie (152.4 mm/6 in) and PX4ie (101.6 mm/4 in) industrial printers are designed for round-the-clock, mission-critical applications.

As platinum partners, Bidvest Mobility is certified to provide support and repairs to OEM standards for Honeywell’s range of mobile computing and barcode technology. For more information, visit https://www.bidvestmobility.co.za/honeywell-new-technologies/

About Bidvest Mobility

Bidvest Mobility, part of the Bidvest Group, has years of expertise in providing mobile computing and barcoding solutions that harness the power of mobile technologies to meet the most demanding business challenges whilst driving transformation throughout the supply chain.

By combining the best-in-class enterprise mobility components – the right mobility platform, application software, mobile technologies and a range of support services – Bidvest Mobility ensures the seamless planning, development, integration, implementation and management of mobile applications to world-class standards. Their solutions are deployed across the supply chains of leading FMCG, retail, transport and logistics and industrial companies throughout South Africa.

Bidvest Mobility
