    Shoprite Q1 sales jump as shoppers look for discounts

    14 Nov 2022
    By: Nqobile Dludla
    South Africa's biggest grocery retailer Shoprite Holdings reported on Monday first-quarter sales growth of 18.6% as financially constrained consumers flocked to its budget chains for discounts.
    Shoppers leave the Shoprite store in Daveyton, South Africa 23 May 2018. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    Shoppers leave the Shoprite store in Daveyton, South Africa 23 May 2018. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

    South Africans have been hit this year by rising mortgages and rents, higher fuel prices and soaring food inflation, leaving many with little to no cash to cover expenses.

    However Shoprite is faring better than competitors, with its focus on budget-conscious consumers, including more than 11 million South Africans on welfare grants and others on government Covid-19 grants. Meanwhile its push into the higher-spending market has also helped.

    The group's core Supermarkets South Africa segment, represented by budget chains Shoprite and Usave, and upmarket chains Checkers, Checkers Hyper and LiquorShop, grew sales by 19.9% in the first quarter ended September, lifted by rising customer numbers, volume growth and higher average basket spend.

    Internal selling price inflation measured 8.2%, Shoprite said.

    Price crisis sees SA shoppers reach tipping point of affordability
    Price crisis sees SA shoppers reach tipping point of affordability

    27 Jul 2022

    Shoprite's 10-country African supermarket division increased sales by 18.8% in rand terms. In constant currency, sales also rose, while sales at the group's furniture business increased by 5.2%.

    Shoprite said the first quarter has been accompanied by a number of rising costs, in particular, fuel prices as the utility Eskom implements rolling power outages due to generation capacity constraints.

    At higher stages of power cuts, when its solar and generators cannot keep up, Shoprite estimates that its additional monthly spend on diesel amounts to R100m ($5.79m) per month.

    ($1 = R17.2839)

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Louise Heavens
    Nqobile Dludla

    News

    More industry news
