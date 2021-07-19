Woolworths expects 9.7% rise in full-year sales

South Africa's liquor industry, including the South African Liquor Brandowners Association (Salba), the National Liquor Traders (NLT) and the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) is urging government to declare a State of Emergency as more than 200 liquor shops have been looted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng during the ongoing protests.
South Africa is reeling from the devastation caused by the violent riots this past week, but Pieter Boone, who succeeded Richard Brasher as Pick n Pay's group CEO in April this year, has reassured affected communities that relief is on the way.
Woolworths Holdings said on Monday group sales for the 52 weeks ended 27 June were expected to rise by 9.7% as trading across the group continued to recover from the impact of Covid-19 restrictions.
A man walks past an outlet of retailer Woolworths in Cape Town, South Africa. Reuters/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
Retailers across the world were among the worst affected by the pandemic, forced to close stores or not sell certain items like alcohol, while demand for formal attire also declined.
As lockdown restrictions ease, sales are starting to improve although consumer confidence in South Africa remains weak.
Food business
Woolworths said its South African food business, which accounts for just under half of total revenue, grew in terms of both market share and volume, with sales up by 6.9% compared to the prior year period. Comparable store sales rose 5.7%.
While customers have partly reverted to pre-pandemic shopping habits, frozen foods and groceries continue to deliver strong growth, the retailer added.
Fashion, beauty and home
Sales at the fashion, beauty and home business were still constrained by lower demand for formal wear, the company said, as well as its moves to reduce shop floor space and simplify its private-label offerings.
Revenue in this segment, which contributes just over 16% of the total, rose by 3.5%, driven by a strong second half.
In Australia and New Zealand, upmarket department chain David Jones and clothing chain Country Road posted sales growth of 2.3% and 13.4% respectively. The two contribute a combined 36% of group revenue.
The retailer said 11 of its South African stores – nine in KwaZulu Natal province and two in Gauteng – had been looted and severely damaged during the country's worst unrest in years.
"Trading (in affected stores) will be dependent on the resumption of supply, logistics, and operational activities at these stores," it added.
SOURCE
Reuters Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
About the author
Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Promit Mukherjee, Kirsten Donovan
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.