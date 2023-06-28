Transforming retail advertising: exploring Smart Media's latest solutions

We delve into two cutting-edge, in-store advertising solutions specifically designed to captivate audiences and increase the rate of sales: Smart Q & Shop and Smart Grab & Go.

Smart Q & Shop: Enhancing the OTC and dispensary areas

The over-the-counter (OTC) and dispensary sections are two in-store areas where shoppers often spend a considerable amount of time. Recognising this, Smart Media has devised an innovative solution to make the most of these high-dwell-time zones. Enter Smart Q & Shop, a revolutionary in-store advertising solution that transforms the OTC and dispensary areas into interactive brand showcases.

What sets Smart Q & Shop apart is its multi-functionality. Not only does it provide brands with ample space to display impressive visuals, but it also serves as a Stock Keeping Unit (SKU). This means that brands can showcase their products and have secondary product placements readily available for purchase.

The presence of captivating visuals within Smart Q & Shop then encourages shoppers to explore the showcased products further. It sparks curiosity and drives conversations, allowing customers to inquire about product details, benefits, and usage directly with store staff. This interactive approach fosters a deeper connection between brands and consumers.

By combining the power of visually appealing displays and the convenience of immediate product availability, Smart Q & Shop creates a seamless shopping experience that inspires consumers to engage store staff and make informed purchase decisions.

Smart Grab & Go: Maximising point of purchase impact

Another innovative solution offered by Smart Media is Smart Grab & Go. Designed as a point-of-purchase solution, it’s a game-changer for brands looking to capitalise on customers' buying mindset. Placed strategically in high-traffic areas near the checkout counters, this solution grabs the attention of customers at the moment of purchase.

What makes Smart Grab & Go truly impactful is its dual functionality as an advertisement and a Stock Keeping Unit (SKU). Brands can showcase supplementary products that complement the customers' intended purchase, encouraging them to add more items to their shopping carts. This strategy not only increases sales but also enhances the customer experience by providing convenient access to relevant products.

By positioning Smart Grab & Go within proximity to the point of purchase, Smart Media enables brands to leverage the power of impulse buying. Customers are more likely to indulge in additional purchases when presented with enticing and conveniently placed offerings. Smart Grab & Go leverages this psychology to its advantage, creating an effective way to drive incremental sales for brands and retailers.

As the retail landscape continues to evolve, brands must embrace innovative strategies that resonate with customers. Smart Media's solutions enable them to create meaningful connections, spark conversations, and influence purchase decisions at crucial touchpoints within the store. By partnering with Smart Media, retailers and FMCG brands can unlock the full potential of their in-store advertising campaigns, ultimately leading to improved ROI and long-term success in the ever-changing retail industry. Contact the team today.