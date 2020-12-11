SA alcohol industry pulls brand support for festive season events

In an effort to support the Government's measures to reduce the spike in coronavirus infections, South Africa's alcohol industry has decided to withdraw support for, or associating its brands with, naming rights for major entertainment events for which an events licence is required.

Taverners Summit addresses responsible trading and social responsibility The tavern industry should play its role in promoting responsible behaviour and avoid the pressure to immediately recoup the financial losses suffered from alcohol sales ban during the coming festive season...

Further, its members will not become involved in or associate themselves with activities that have the potential of attracting crowds that exceed the regulation restricting capacity of 50% of the outlet. The National Disaster Act regulations for Lockdown Level 1 further restricts the number of patrons to 250 people in an indoor setting and maximum of 500 people at an outdoor occasion.In a press statement, the alcohol industry called on consumers, customers, event organisers and all interested parties to avoid gatherings that do not conform to the required and necessary Covid-19 health and safety regulations.These include:• Wearing facemasks (covering the nose and mouth).• Sanitising and/or washing hands regularly.• Maintaining 1.5m social distancing• On-trade partners must conduct temperature checks on patrons’ arrival and ensure they are registeredSpeaking on behalf of the industry, chairperson of SA Liquor Brandowners Association (Salba), Sibani Mngadi urged everyone to download the Covid Alert SA app from either the Apple App or Google Play stores, and added that user privacy and security is at the core of the design for this app.He also urged the public to make use of the hotline to report any violation of the regulations to the Consumer Goods Council hotline on: 0800 014 856.“The summer season is a time for social gatherings, celebrations and attending events, which can be 'super-spreader' events and carry a huge risk of transmission of the virus. As a nation, we simply cannot afford this. Let’s work together to limit the negative effects of excessive alcohol consumption and ensure a safe and responsible environment for all,” said Mngadi.