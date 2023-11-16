Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BataGrey AfricaOnPoint PRQuickEasy SoftwareTechsys DigitalCatchwordsOLC Through The Line CommunicationsBusiness Partners LimitedPyrotecW&RSETART7 DigitalTradewayJoe PublicBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Banking & Finance News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Black Friday bargains or fraud traps: The risks of tap and go payments

    16 Nov 2023
    16 Nov 2023
    Global contactless purchases are expected to more than quadruple between now and 2027. This significant growth will mainly be driven by payment-enabled mobile devices, such as smartphones and smartwatches.
    Photo by energepic.com via
    Photo by energepic.com via www.pexels.com

    “As we approach 2024, it is clear that contactless payments are more than a trend; it has staying power,” says Anna Collard, SVP content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa. However, while the convenience of not needing to carry a wallet is undeniable, consumers should know the specific risks associated with contactless payments.

    “Contactless payments have soared in popularity, transforming the way we pay for goods and services. With the tap of a card or a smartphone, consumers can complete transactions quickly and effortlessly,” says Collard. Whether it is grabbing a cup of coffee, purchasing groceries, or filling up your car with fuel, contactless payments have become an integral part of our daily lives.

    How secure is this type of payment?

    “Apple Pay and Google Pay are relatively secure contactless payments using their own combinations of passcodes, encryption, fingerprint- or facial-recognition technology,” explains Collard. “They have invested into ensuring you can protect your device and your accounts as effectively as possible. However, if you break the chain—use third-party apps, click on phishing messages, fall for scams—then these protections fall away and your device becomes vulnerable.”

    Losing your phone or having someone get hold of your passcode is another major worry. In these situations, dishonest people can exploit your device to make unauthorised contactless payments. Staying alert and taking measures to safeguard your personal information is essential.

    “Let me give you an example. You receive a text message that looks like it is from Apple pay or other mobile payment app. The message claims there is an issue with your account and asks you to confirm your login details by clicking on a link. The catch is, it is all a scam. When you enter your information, the fraudsters get access to your account. They could then make unauthorised transactions against your credit card, and making it incredibly difficult for you to get your money back.”

    While smartphones and smartwatches are widely associated with contactless payments, tap-and-go technology is also available for traditional bank cards. However, using bank cards for tap-and-pay transactions poses its own set of risks.

    “Fraudsters may attempt to skim or clone your bank card to gain access to your funds. Skimming happens when they use sneaky devices on real payment terminals to steal your card information. Cloning involves making fake cards with all your card details,” explains Collard. “When you are shopping at speed to catch the best Black November deals, you are distracted, which means it is easy for you not to see a skimming device and just tap your card.”

    What you can do

    To minimise the risks associated with contactless payments, follow these practical tips:

    • Set a strong passcode: Choose a unique and strong passcode for your phone or smartwatch. Do not use readily apparent passcodes.

      Protect your Apple ID or other mobile payment apps IDs. Use two-factor authentication and never share your ID password or verification codes with anyone. Apple, Google or your banks would never ask for this information via text, email or the phone.

    • Enable biometric authentication: Take advantage of features like facial recognition or fingerprint scanning to add an extra layer of security to your device. This way, only you can unlock it.

    • Keep your devices nearby: Make sure to have your phone or smartwatch with you at all times and avoid leaving them unattended. Be cautious when lending them to others.

    • Regularly monitor transactions: Stay vigilant by regularly reviewing your bank statements. If you notice any suspicious transactions, report them to your bank.

    • Change tap-and-go limits: Change the tap-and-go limit on your card. You can easily do this in your banking app. By requiring a PIN for higher amounts, you add another layer of security to protect your funds.

    • Be cautious with your card: Always keep your bank card in a secure place, such as a wallet or a cardholder. Avoid sharing your PIN with anyone.

    “Tap-and-go payments are incredibly convenient, but it is important for consumers to understand the potential risks involved,” Collard concludes.

    “By understanding the security measures in place, being cautious with personal information, and following practical tips for protection, you can safely enjoy the ease of contactless payments during Black Friday shopping without worrying about falling victim to fraud.”

    Read more: contactless payments, Apple Pay, Anna Collard
    NextOptions

    Source

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup

    Related

    More women and gay men under attack after Twitter rebrand
    More women and gay men under attack after Twitter rebrand
    31 Oct 2023
    Why defending against hackers is an uphill battle
    Why defending against hackers is an uphill battle
    26 Jun 2023
    Source:
    Hike in false card declines a red flag
    25 May 2023
    Source: © Freight News Discovery & Visa’ s SpendTrends2023 reveals the new normal, showing groceries are the largest segment of spending
    Discovery & Visa's SpendTrends2023 reveals SA's new normal
     8 Mar 2023
    The extremely unsecure crystal ball: cybersecurity in 2023
    The extremely unsecure crystal ball: cybersecurity in 2023
    15 Dec 2022
    Source: ©rido via
    Banks see growth in Black Friday transactions and a shift to digital payments
    30 Nov 2022
    Why Africa is a popular target for cybercriminals
    Why Africa is a popular target for cybercriminals
    3 Nov 2022
    Inside the mind of the attacker: How cybercriminals think when they enter organisations
    Inside the mind of the attacker: How cybercriminals think when they enter organisations
    25 Oct 2022
    Must read
    Source:
    AgricultureSouth Africa's food security at risk, farmers warn
    13 minutes
    Source: © 123rf Veenesh Dhayalam, Head: Asset Manager Research, Sasfin, says the integration of ESG should be a fundamental consideration for investors
    ESG & SustainabilityFuture fit fund solutions through ESG
     38 minutes
    Bad food choices: clearer labels aim to help South Africans pick healthier options
    RetailBad food choices: clearer labels aim to help South Africans pick healthier options
     2 hours
    Source:
    LegalDA plans oversight visit to CPUT stabbing scene as shocking video emerges
     22 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz