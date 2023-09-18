Kellogg's celebrates 100 years in SA

Kellogg's in South Africa commemorates its 100th anniversary this year, making it a significant turning point. With its skill and knowledge in producing healthy foods that families like, Kellogg has changed the way South Africans have breakfast for the past 100 years.

Kellogg’s legacy in South Africa began in 1923 when the company introduced iconic cereal brands to breakfast tables. In 1948, the company, opened its cereal manufacturing facility in Springs, Gauteng.

To mark the occasion the company has launched a limited edition Kellogg’s Corn Flakes 1kg box that features a unique design created by the incredibly talented illustrator Lazi Mathebula. The design reflects the essence of Kellogg's brand and the company's enduring presence in South Africa.

“We all have a special place in our hearts for Kellogg and memories of the first bowl of our favourite Kellogg's cereal. This limited edition pack is our unique way to invite South Africa to participate in the celebration,” said Zandile Mposelwa, corporate affairs director.

The company employs 358 employees in its South Africa operation. It is well on its way to reaching its 50:50 by 2025 gender equity ambition. Forty-four percent of its executive directors are females and 55% of its senior management are female.

“Kellogg's commitment to South Africa goes beyond the breakfast table. Our founder, W.K. Kellogg, believed that part of running a good business was doing good for society in South Africa, since launching the Better Days Promise in 2014 the company has donated over 51 million meals to communities in need. Over 34,000 children get breakfast from Kellogg's every school day to alleviate school hunger.” concludes Mposelwa.