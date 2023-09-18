Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRSwitch Energy DrinkaHead Marketing ServicesDistellBataStellenbosch University Language CentreEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Kellogg's celebrates 100 years in SA

18 Sep 2023
Kellogg's in South Africa commemorates its 100th anniversary this year, making it a significant turning point. With its skill and knowledge in producing healthy foods that families like, Kellogg has changed the way South Africans have breakfast for the past 100 years.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Kellogg’s legacy in South Africa began in 1923 when the company introduced iconic cereal brands to breakfast tables. In 1948, the company, opened its cereal manufacturing facility in Springs, Gauteng.

To mark the occasion the company has launched a limited edition Kellogg’s Corn Flakes 1kg box that features a unique design created by the incredibly talented illustrator Lazi Mathebula. The design reflects the essence of Kellogg's brand and the company's enduring presence in South Africa.

“We all have a special place in our hearts for Kellogg and memories of the first bowl of our favourite Kellogg's cereal. This limited edition pack is our unique way to invite South Africa to participate in the celebration,” said Zandile Mposelwa, corporate affairs director.

The company employs 358 employees in its South Africa operation. It is well on its way to reaching its 50:50 by 2025 gender equity ambition. Forty-four percent of its executive directors are females and 55% of its senior management are female.

“Kellogg's commitment to South Africa goes beyond the breakfast table. Our founder, W.K. Kellogg, believed that part of running a good business was doing good for society in South Africa, since launching the Better Days Promise in 2014 the company has donated over 51 million meals to communities in need. Over 34,000 children get breakfast from Kellogg's every school day to alleviate school hunger.” concludes Mposelwa.

NextOptions

Related

Are 'better-for-you' options helping to beat SA's breakfast cereals market crunch?
Insight SurveyAre 'better-for-you' options helping to beat SA's breakfast cereals market crunch?1 Feb 2023
Image source: .
Consumer-centred brands in times of crises22 Sep 2020
John Schnobrich via .
3 shifts that marketers need to consider5 Feb 2019
Publicis Machine's Martell Cognac VS Single Distillery influencer campaign connects
Machine_Publicis Machine's Martell Cognac VS Single Distillery influencer campaign connects3 Sep 2018
We must ensure new food retail technologies are pathways - not barriers - to better health
We must ensure new food retail technologies are pathways - not barriers - to better health11 Jul 2018
Kellogg's Breakfast for Better Days impacts childrens' learning ability
Kellogg's Breakfast for Better Days impacts childrens' learning ability20 Jan 2016
Kellogg's inks Nigeria deal in Africa expansion
Kellogg's inks Nigeria deal in Africa expansion17 Sep 2015

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz