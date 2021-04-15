Retail industry and FMCG advertising and media trends panel discussion

Over the past year, the FMCG sector has seen unprecedented change that has affected the retail industry. This has led to transformation in media consumption, advertising and even shopping habits.
Brand intelligence® firm Ornico tracked and analysed FMCG advertising and media trends to discuss with some of the market leaders in retail and FMCG. We address questions around how retail has changed in the past year and how this will transform how brands communicate. Speakers include:
Date:
- Mongezi Mtati, marketing manager at Ornico
- Mbulelo Pahlana, media and digital manager at Reckitt
- Refiloe Mashaba, senior strategist at Avatar Agency
28 April 2021Time:
10amVenue:
OnlineTickets:
Register below to get your tickets or click here
.We look forward to your engagement and questions.