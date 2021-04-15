FMCG Company news South Africa

Retail industry and FMCG advertising and media trends panel discussion

15 Apr 2021
Issued by: Ornico
Over the past year, the FMCG sector has seen unprecedented change that has affected the retail industry. This has led to transformation in media consumption, advertising and even shopping habits.

Brand intelligence® firm Ornico tracked and analysed FMCG advertising and media trends to discuss with some of the market leaders in retail and FMCG. We address questions around how retail has changed in the past year and how this will transform how brands communicate.

Speakers include:
  • Mongezi Mtati, marketing manager at Ornico
  • Mbulelo Pahlana, media and digital manager at Reckitt
  • Refiloe Mashaba, senior strategist at Avatar Agency

Date: 28 April 2021
Time: 10am
Venue: Online
Tickets: Register below to get your tickets or click here.

We look forward to your engagement and questions.



Ornico
Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.
Read more: Ornico, retail, FMCG, Media, advertising

