IOL apology to Daily Maverick and its editor

23 Feb 2023
The Daily Maverick has reported that Daily News editor, Ayanda Mdluli, and Independent Online editor Lance Witten have unconditionally retracted the article and apologised to Daily Maverick and its editor Branko Brkic for the "harm that was occasioned through the publication of Modibe Modiba's unlawful and defamatory allegations".
Source: © Digiday Digiday

The retraction was published today on Daily Maverick.

It follows a High Court order that Modiba, the source of the article, “unconditionally retract, apologise, and pay damages for his unlawful and defamatory allegations against Daily Maverick and Brkic.”

This followed after the Daily News in March 2020 published an article titled Daily Maverick asked me to write and do negative tweets about Dr Iqbal Survé in print and on its digital platform within Independent Online.

The article accused Daily Maverick and its editor Branko Brkic of orchestrating and financially sponsoring a fake news smear campaign against prominent politicians, businessmen and executives, including Independent Media executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé.

