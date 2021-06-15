White Square Advertising Festival: All the winners!

The winners of one of the largest creative events in Europe, the White Square Advertising Festival, have been revealed.

This year was the first time the awards ceremony was held in combined online format. Headliners of the business programme were presented by creative directors both of networks and local agencies from more than 25 countries across the globe, holders of numerous festival awards including more than 400 Cannes Lions in total. Most of them were jury of the festival this year.At White Square 2021, 7 international jury line-ups worked in the format of online conference: Creative, Branding, Marketing, Digital, Media and Mass Media jury. Grand Prix of the festival was decided by Grand Jury represented by jury Chairmen of main line-ups.This year 901 entries from 25 countries competed for festival awards in contest categories: Creativity, Branding, Marketing, Marketing Effectiveness, Media, Digital and Craft.

Grand Prix

Apartmenteka, agency Instinct, Russia

Vivienne Sabó is changing views, agency SOCIALIST, Russia

Special Prize from Grand Jury: Green Square

Birds Will Be Back, agency Havas Turkey

CREATIVE

F. FILM

F1 TV / Screens

Gold: Food Waste Apocalypsis, agency Instinct, Russia

Silver: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

An Inspired Pigeon, agency Voskhod, Russia

Bronze: Separation, agency Havas Creative Group Russia

Short-list

Tele2 mobile internet "Follow yourself", agency NOT PERFECT RIGA, Latvia

F2 Online

Silver: Snickers Crisper Fest, agency BBDO Moscow, Russia

I don’t buy it Act 1, agency Marvelous LLC, Russia (moved from F3 Film for non-profit / charity)

Bronze: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Do what only you can do, agency Voskhod, Russia

I don’t buy it Act 3, agency Marvelous LLC, Russia (moved from F3 Film for non-profit / charity)

F3 Film for non-profit / charity

Gold: Police Cartoons, agency Zebra Hero, Russia

Bronze: Disappearing Stories, agency Mozga Studio, Russia

Dolphin - Movie, agency Re:evolution / emg, Russia

Short-list

How many times to repeat? Dementia – Aggression from series of entries How many times to repeat? Dementia, agency MOVIE, Russia

O. OUTDOOR

O1 Billboards

Bronze: New Year wish, agency AIDA Pioneer, Belarus

O2 Posters

Gold: The Last Spark of Communism, agency White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Silver: Shot on a Miele oven, agency Serviceplan Russia

O4 Ambient

Silver: Hayrat, agency Havas Turkey

Bronze: The Self-Exam Mannequin, agency White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

O6 Outdoor for non-profit / charity

Bronze: The Punch, agency ART UNION, Russia

P. PRINT

P1 Print

Silver: GEORGIA BY POST, agency REDBERRY, Georgia

Bronze: Sports Notes_Run from series of entries Sports Notes, agency GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan

Short-list: The Prescription, agency 19/84, Russia

P2 Publications

Bronze: Ad Moms, agency Possible Group, Russia

R. RADIO & AUDIO

R1 Radio & Streaming

Gold: World’s Smartest Radio Spot, agency Publicis Emil Turkey

Bronze: deliver the goods, agency proof., Bulgaria

R2 Innovation in Radio & Audio

Gold: Birds Will Be Back, agency Havas Turkey

Silver: Laundry Records, agency Serviceplan Russia

Bronze: Speed Limited Radio Spots, agency Publicis Emil Turkey

K. INTEGRATED

K1 Omni-channel Campaign

Silver: I DECLARE, agency PHENOMENA SARL, Lebanon

Bronze: HAPPY MINISO NEW YEAR, agency REDBERRY, Georgia

In the name of women, agency Mosaic, Russia (moved from K9 Non-profit / charity campaign)

K2 Digital Campaign

Gold: Apartmenteka, agency Instinct, Russia

Silver: GEORGIA BY POST, agency REDBERRY, Georgia

Bronze: Diagnostics in Fashion, agency Havas Creative Group Russia

K3 Social & Influencer Campaign

Gold: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Silver: Laundry Records, agency Serviceplan Russia

Bronze: Snickers Crisper Fest, agency BBDO Moscow, Russia

K4 Brand Launch / Re-launch Campaign

Gold: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Bronze: Hamcolates, agency Serviceplan Russia

K5 Brand Loyalty Campaign

Bronze: GEORGIA BY POST, agency REDBERRY, Georgia

K6 Breakthrough on a Budget

Gold: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia

Silver: Diagnostics in Fashion, agency Havas Creative Group Russia

K8 Creative Strategy

Silver: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

New currency in Kazakhstan, agency GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan

Bronze: Hamcolates, agency Serviceplan Russia

K9 Non-profit / charity campaign

Gold: Disappearing Stories, Mozga Studio, Russia

Silver: Hope to Wear, agency Articul Media, Russia

Bronze: Dolphin — Eternal stream, agency emg / Re:evolution, Russia

N. CONTENT & ENTERTAINMENT

N1 Visual branded content

Bronze: Laundry Records, agency Serviceplan Russia

Snickers Crisper Fest, agency BBDO Moscow, Russia

The Endless Letter on Instagram Stories, RT Creative Lab, Russia

Vivienne Sabó is changing views, agency SOCIALIST, Russia

N2 Audio branded content

Gold: Laundry Records, agency Serviceplan Russia

N3 Interactive branded content

Gold: Snickers Crisper Fest, agency BBDO Moscow, Russia

N5 Brand experience

Silver: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia

Laundry Records, agency Serviceplan Russia

Bronze: GEORGIA BY POST, agency REDBERRY, Georgia

N6 Non-profit / charity

Gold: Police Cartoons, agency Zebra Hero, Russia

Bronze: Dolphin — Eternal stream, agency emg/Re:evolution, Russia

Virtual 3D exhibition of modern art This Is Not a Book. Dmitry Volkov’s collection, Creative agency TRIKO, Russia

CRAFT

J. FILM CRAFT

J1 Direction

Gold: Food Waste Apocalypsis, agency Instinct, Russia

Bronze: An Inspired Pigeon, agency Voskhod, Russia

Bet Planet - Bet you can, agency Perspective Pro, Russia

Making homes, not houses, agency Voskhod, Russia

Short-list

Thanks to the doctors, agency OMD Resolution, Russia

J2 Script

Silver: Police Cartoons, agency Zebra Hero, Russia

Bronze: I don’t buy it, agency Marvelous LLC, Russia

J3 Art Direction

Silver: Do what only you can do, agency Voskhod, Russia

Bronze: Disappearing Stories, Mozga Studio, Russia

#меняйправила with The Glenlivet, agency VEIN, Russia

Short-list

The King's Speech, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

J4 Cinematography

Gold: Food Waste Apocalypsis, agency Instinct, Russia

Silver: Bet Planet - Bet you can, agency Perspective Pro, Russia

Making homes, not houses, agency Voskhod, Russia

Bronze: An Inspired Pigeon, agency Voskhod, Russia

Short-list: The Beauty of Sharing, agency Voskhod, Russia

J5 Editing

Gold: Do what only you can do, agency Voskhod, Russia

Love-development company, agency Voskhod, Russia

Short-list: Bet Planet - Bet you can, agency Perspective Pro, Russia

J6 Use of Music & Sound Design

Gold: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Love-development company, agency Voskhod, Russia

J7 Animation

Gold: Animators For Belarus, Yulia Ruditskaya, Belarus

Bronze: Police Cartoons, agency Zebra Hero, Russia

Adobe x Keith Haring | Creativity For All, agency Bakehouse, Russia

ADOPTED IS NOT ADAPTED. STORY OF MAX from series of entries ADOPTED IS NOT ADAPTED, agency GREAT, Russia

Short-list: Long-awaited reunion, agency Forte, Belarus

J8 Visual effects

Silver: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Food Waste Apocalypsis, agency Instinct, Russia

Y. PRINT & OUTDOOR CRAFT

Y1 Typography

Bronze: Shot on a Miele oven, agency Serviceplan Russia

Y2 Art Direction

Bronze: Shot on oven Miele, agency Serviceplan Russia

Y3 Illustration

Gold: The Last Spark of Communism, agency White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Bronze: Ad Moms, agency Possible Group, Russia

Blanket Forts, agency Instinct, Russia

Z. EXCELLENCE IN RADIO & AUDIO

Z1 Excellence in Radio & Audio

Gold: Birds Will Be Back, agency Havas Turkey

MARKETING

A. BRAND EXPERIENCE & ACTIVATION

A1 Channel / Medium

Silver: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

The Self-Exam Mannequin, agency White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Bronze: ULTRA SKILL. How to share values of esports' fans and become a brand for gamers, agency Wavemaker Russia

A2 Brand Experience

Gold: Apartmenteka, agency Instinct, Russia

Bronze: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia

A3 Technology & Touchpoints

Bronze: Kotex SOS button, agency Mindshare, Mail.ru Group Innovation department, Russia (moved from A5 Strategy)

Short-list: 30000 test drives like never before, agency Mindshare, OMD Media Direction, Russia

Pringles Dreamwalkers, agency Re:evolution, Russia

А4 Consumer Engagement

Silver: Wrong Number Operator, agency Yandex Magic Camp, Russia

Bronze: engAGEd gate, getbob agency, Belarus

Short-list: Snickers Crisper Fest, agency BBDO Moscow, Russia

A5 Strategy

Silver: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Bronze: #wakeupafter6pm, agency proof., Bulgaria (moved from A6 Campaign)

GEORGIA BY POST, agency REDBERRY, Georgia

A6 Campaign

Gold: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

A7 Breakthrough on a Budget

Silver: Blanket Forts, agency Instinct, Russia

Bronze: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia

made with the fruits of diplomacy, agency proof., Bulgaria

A8 Non-profit / charity

Gold: The Self-Exam Mannequin, agency White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Silver: Pyros Collection, agency FCB LISBON, Portugal

Dolphin — Eternal stream, agency emg / Re:evolution, Russia

Short-list: I don’t buy it, agency Marvelous LLC, Russia

C. PR

C1 PR Practices & Technics

Silver:#KIREMES – NOT DIRTY, agency BBDO CA, Kazakhstan

Short-list: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia

C2 Digital & Social

Gold: Blanket Forts, agency Instinct, Russia

Bronze: GEORGIA BY POST, agency REDBERRY, Georgia

C3 Influencer

Gold: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

C5 Campaign

Gold: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Silver:#KIREMES – NOT DIRTY, agency BBDO CA, Kazakhstan

C7 Non-profit / charity

Silver: Pyros Collection, agency FCB LISBON, Portugal

Dolphin — Eternal stream, agency emg / Re:evolution, Russia

Bronze: Disappearing Stories, Mozga Studio, Russia

Short-list: I don’t buy it, agency Marvelous LLC, Russia

H. DIRECT

H1 Channels

Gold: Wrong Number Operator, Yandex Magic Camp, Russia

H2 Data

Bronze: search against violence, agency proof., Bulgaria

H4 Strategy

Bronze: New currency in Kazakhstan, agency GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan

S7 Visa Recycling, agency GREAT, Russia

H6 Non-profit / charity

Bronze: Disappearing Stories, Mozga Studio, Russia

Settlements (Favelas), agency Inbrax, Chile

Dolphin — Eternal stream, agency emg / Re:evolution, Russia

Short-list: Bullying leaves a mark, agency Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia

I. INNOVATIONS

I1 Innovations

Silver: Speed Limited Radio Spots, agency Publicis Emil Turkey

Special Prize from Marketing Jury: Brave Marketing Director Award

George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

E. MARKETING EFFECTIVENESS

E1 Short-term Creative Effectiveness

Gold: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Silver: Vivienne Sabó is changing views, agency SOCIALIST, Russia

Bronze: Pizza of the future: Dodo 2077, tm agency, Russia

Short-list: SEARCH 'N' AMBUSH, agency YELL ADVERTISING, Thailand

REN, agency AIDA Pioneer, Belarus

E2 Long-term Creative Effectiveness

Gold: Apartmenteka, agency Instinct, Russia

Short-list: Mom, I ate well, agency VMLY&R, Russia

E3 Breakthrough on a Budget

Silver: Settlements (Favelas), agency Inbrax, Chile

Bronze: SEARCH 'N' AMBUSH, agency YELL ADVERTISING, Thailand

Short-list: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia

BRANDING

B. COMMUNICATION DESIGN

B1 Creation of New Brand Identity

Gold: Warm bread and in bed, agency Suprematika, Russia

Silver: Pipndrop, agency Suprematika, Russia

Bronze: DODO PIZZA UK, agency The Clients, Russia

TMW Brand Identity, agency Vozduh brand & communications, Russia

B2 Rebrand / Refresh of an Еxisting Brand

Gold: Milgrad, Depot branding agency, Russia

Silver: Porter & Sail — An identity for the New York travel assistant company, agency Shuka Design, Russia

Bronze: Rebranding "Krupno", SUPERMARKET Branding Agency, Russia

Wanna. Fashion ARketing, Pocket Rocket Agency, Belarus

Itrex. Hungry for challenges, Pocket Rocket Agency, Belarus

Rebrand of Perm Polytech, agency Electric Brand Consultants, Russia

Inzare, Depot branding agency, Russia

B3 Promotional Printed Materials

Bronze: Vertigo, agency Dotorg branding & digital, Russia

B5 Brand Environment & Experience Design

Silver: SlavNY 20XX, The Agency of Wargaming, Belarus

B6 Design-driven Effectiveness

Silver: Rebranding "Krupno ", SUPERMARKET Branding Agency, Russia

B7 Design Craft

Bronze: Ad Moms, agency Possible Group, Russia

Q. DIGITAL & INTERACTIVE DESIGN

Q1 Website design

Bronze: Highway Rock, The Agency of Wargaming, Belarus

X. PACKAGING DESIGN

X1 Packaging of foodstuffs

Gold: Blanc Bleu, Depot branding agency, Russia

Silver: WORKAHOLIC COLD BREW, agency The Clients, Russia

Souvenir chocolate "color of taste", Vsevolod Abramov, Russia

RANA. Spaghetti al nero, agency XPOM, Russia

Bronze: Obeliu crafted vodka, agency Not Perfect Vilnius, Lithuania

Rebranding "Krupno", SUPERMARKET Branding Agency, Russia

Ocard, Depot branding agency, Russia

Short-list: BU_Alcateria, agency AIDA Pioneer, Belarus

X2 Packaging of non-food products

Silver: Stoic. Gloves with strong durability., agency OTVETDESIGN, Russia

DIGITAL

D. DIGITAL

D1 Websites

Silver: Apartmenteka, agency Instinct, Russia

Short-list: Eclipse Code - 2 minute site, agency SLD agency, Russia

Securing Space, agency Possible Group, Russia

D2 Interactive projects

Bronze: Safe-Expression Collection, agency Instinct, Russia

Short-list: Meet a Safer Tomorrow, agency Instinct, Russia

D5 Digital Campaign

Gold: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia

Bronze: 30000 test drives like never before, agencies Mindshare, OMD Media Direction, Russia

Short-list: search against violence, agency proof., Bulgaria

Snickers Crisper Fest, agency BBDO Moscow, Russia

D6 Social & Influencer Campaign

Gold: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Bronze: I don’t buy it, agency Marvelous LLC, Russia

Laundry Records, agency Serviceplan Russia

Short-list: made with the fruits of diplomacy, agency proof., Bulgaria

D7 Native Advertising

Bronze: Diagnostics in Fashion, agency Havas Creative Group Russia

D8 Branded tech and innovations

Silver: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Bronze: MTS LIVE XR, agency Mosaic, Russia

Short-list: Tele2 Gigabeats, agency Affect, Russia

D10 Non-profit / charity

Gold: Police Cartoons, agency Zebra Hero, Russia

Silver: Disappearing Stories, Mozga Studio, Russia

I don’t buy it, agency Marvelous LLC, Russia

Bronze: Dolphin - Palms, agency Re:evolution / emg, Russia

Hope to Wear, agency Articul Media, Russia

Wild Delivery, agency SETTERS, Russia

Short-list: Our country's destiny is now in your hands!, agency Leavingstone, Georgia

Women Should, agency Endorphin, Azerbaijan

Special Award “For Bravery” from Digital Jury

Women Should, agency Endorphin, Azerbaijan

G. MOBILE

G1 Mobile websites

Short-list: Badoo Hotline, agency BALAGAN&BETA, Russia

G7 Social Content

Bronze: The Endless Letter on Instagram Stories, RT Creative Lab, Russia

G9 Non-profit / charity

Gold: Disappearing Stories, Mozga Studio, Russia

T. CREATIVE DATA

T1 Data-enhanced Creativity

Gold: Apartmenteka, agency Instinct, Russia

Water Index, agency Havas Turkey

T4 Use of Real-time Data

Bronze: engAGEd gate, getbob agency, Belarus

T6 Non-profit / charity

Short-list: Dolphin - Palms, agency Re:evolution / emg, Russia

MEDIA

M. MEDIA CAMPAIGN

M2 Low Budget Campaign

Gold: Wrong Number Operator, Yandex Magic Camp, Russia

Bronze: #KIREMES – NOT DIRTY, agency BBDO CA, Kazakhstan

M4 Non-profit / charity

Bronze: Dolphin — Eternal stream, agency emg / Re:evolution, Russia

V. CHANNELS

V1 TV & Other Screens

Short-list: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

V2 Audio Platforms

Bronze: World’s Smartest Radio Spot, agency Publicis Emil Turkey

V4 Ambient Media

Short-list: The Self-Exam Mannequin, agency White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

New currency in Kazakhstan, agency GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan

V6 Digital Platforms

Gold: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia

Silver: GEORGIA BY POST, agency REDBERRY, Georgia

Bronze: Diagnostics in Fashion, agency Havas Creative Group Russia

Short-list: "First hugs": online school for parents from Skillbox and Huggies, agencies KB-12, Mindshare, Russia

V7 Mobile

Short-list: 30000 test drives like never before, agency Mindshare, OMD Media Direction, Russia

V8 Social Platforms

Silver: Kotex SOS button, agency Mindshare, Mail.ru Group Innovation department, Russia

Bronze: The Sign of Tenderness, agency VMLY&R, Russia

V10 Branded content

Bronze: Snickers Crisper Fest, agency BBDO Moscow, Russia

V11 Non-profit / charity

Gold: World without doctors, agency emg, Russia

Silver: Dolphin — Eternal stream, agency emg / Re:evolution, Russia

Bronze: Disappearing Stories, Mozga Studio, Russia

W. EXCELLENCE IN MEDIA

W1 Excellence in Media Insights & Strategy

Silver: Water Index, agency Havas Turkey (moved from M1 Integrated Campaign)

Bronze: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia

George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

W3 Excellence in Media Engagement

Gold: Wrong Number Operator, Yandex Magic Camp, Russia

Bronze: AXE Collision Games, agency Goose Gaming, Russia

Short-list: 30000 test drives like never before, agencies Mindshare, OMD Media Direction, Russia

W5 Use of Programmatic

Short-list: Speed Limited Radio Spots, agency Publicis Emil Turkey

W6 Non-profit / charity

Gold: World without doctors, agency emg, Russia

Mass Media Award

World of Tanks Artbook, The Agency of Wargaming, Belarus

Police Cartoons, agency Zebra Hero, Russia

The Punch, agency ART UNION, Russia

Special Prize of Mass Media Jury

Draniki, agency Salmon Graphics, Belarus

Special Prize from DIGITAL PARTNER OF THE FESTIVAL - Artox Media Digital Group

A-100 Comics, A-100 Petrol Station Group, Belarus

Special Prize from souvenir partner of the festival – Project 111

Branding for a carbonated energy drink, PG Brand Reforming, Belarus