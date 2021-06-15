White Square Advertising Festival: All the winners!

Grand Prix
Apartmenteka, agency Instinct, Russia
Vivienne Sabó is changing views, agency SOCIALIST, Russia
Special Prize from Grand Jury: Green Square
Birds Will Be Back, agency Havas Turkey
CREATIVE
F. FILM
F1 TV / Screens
Gold: Food Waste Apocalypsis, agency Instinct, Russia
Silver: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
An Inspired Pigeon, agency Voskhod, Russia
Bronze: Separation, agency Havas Creative Group Russia
Short-list
Tele2 mobile internet "Follow yourself", agency NOT PERFECT RIGA, Latvia
F2 Online
Silver: Snickers Crisper Fest, agency BBDO Moscow, Russia
I don’t buy it Act 1, agency Marvelous LLC, Russia (moved from F3 Film for non-profit / charity)
Bronze: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Do what only you can do, agency Voskhod, Russia
I don’t buy it Act 3, agency Marvelous LLC, Russia (moved from F3 Film for non-profit / charity)
F3 Film for non-profit / charity
Gold: Police Cartoons, agency Zebra Hero, Russia
Bronze: Disappearing Stories, agency Mozga Studio, Russia
Dolphin - Movie, agency Re:evolution / emg, Russia
Short-list
How many times to repeat? Dementia – Aggression from series of entries How many times to repeat? Dementia, agency MOVIE, Russia
O. OUTDOOR
O1 Billboards
Bronze: New Year wish, agency AIDA Pioneer, Belarus
O2 Posters
Gold: The Last Spark of Communism, agency White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
Silver: Shot on a Miele oven, agency Serviceplan Russia
O4 Ambient
Silver: Hayrat, agency Havas Turkey
Bronze: The Self-Exam Mannequin, agency White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
O6 Outdoor for non-profit / charity
Bronze: The Punch, agency ART UNION, Russia
P. PRINT
P1 Print
Silver: GEORGIA BY POST, agency REDBERRY, Georgia
Bronze: Sports Notes_Run from series of entries Sports Notes, agency GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan
Short-list: The Prescription, agency 19/84, Russia
P2 Publications
Bronze: Ad Moms, agency Possible Group, Russia
R. RADIO & AUDIO
R1 Radio & Streaming
Gold: World’s Smartest Radio Spot, agency Publicis Emil Turkey
Bronze: deliver the goods, agency proof., Bulgaria
R2 Innovation in Radio & Audio
Gold: Birds Will Be Back, agency Havas Turkey
Silver: Laundry Records, agency Serviceplan Russia
Bronze: Speed Limited Radio Spots, agency Publicis Emil Turkey
K. INTEGRATED
K1 Omni-channel Campaign
Silver: I DECLARE, agency PHENOMENA SARL, Lebanon
Bronze: HAPPY MINISO NEW YEAR, agency REDBERRY, Georgia
In the name of women, agency Mosaic, Russia (moved from K9 Non-profit / charity campaign)
K2 Digital Campaign
Gold: Apartmenteka, agency Instinct, Russia
Silver: GEORGIA BY POST, agency REDBERRY, Georgia
Bronze: Diagnostics in Fashion, agency Havas Creative Group Russia
K3 Social & Influencer Campaign
Gold: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Silver: Laundry Records, agency Serviceplan Russia
Bronze: Snickers Crisper Fest, agency BBDO Moscow, Russia
K4 Brand Launch / Re-launch Campaign
Gold: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Bronze: Hamcolates, agency Serviceplan Russia
K5 Brand Loyalty Campaign
Bronze: GEORGIA BY POST, agency REDBERRY, Georgia
K6 Breakthrough on a Budget
Gold: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia
Silver: Diagnostics in Fashion, agency Havas Creative Group Russia
K8 Creative Strategy
Silver: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
New currency in Kazakhstan, agency GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan
Bronze: Hamcolates, agency Serviceplan Russia
K9 Non-profit / charity campaign
Gold: Disappearing Stories, Mozga Studio, Russia
Silver: Hope to Wear, agency Articul Media, Russia
Bronze: Dolphin — Eternal stream, agency emg / Re:evolution, Russia
N. CONTENT & ENTERTAINMENT
N1 Visual branded content
Bronze: Laundry Records, agency Serviceplan Russia
Snickers Crisper Fest, agency BBDO Moscow, Russia
The Endless Letter on Instagram Stories, RT Creative Lab, Russia
Vivienne Sabó is changing views, agency SOCIALIST, Russia
N2 Audio branded content
Gold: Laundry Records, agency Serviceplan Russia
N3 Interactive branded content
Gold: Snickers Crisper Fest, agency BBDO Moscow, Russia
N5 Brand experience
Silver: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia
Laundry Records, agency Serviceplan Russia
Bronze: GEORGIA BY POST, agency REDBERRY, Georgia
N6 Non-profit / charity
Gold: Police Cartoons, agency Zebra Hero, Russia
Bronze: Dolphin — Eternal stream, agency emg/Re:evolution, Russia
Virtual 3D exhibition of modern art This Is Not a Book. Dmitry Volkov’s collection, Creative agency TRIKO, Russia
CRAFT
J. FILM CRAFT
J1 Direction
Gold: Food Waste Apocalypsis, agency Instinct, Russia
Bronze: An Inspired Pigeon, agency Voskhod, Russia
Bet Planet - Bet you can, agency Perspective Pro, Russia
Making homes, not houses, agency Voskhod, Russia
Short-list
Thanks to the doctors, agency OMD Resolution, Russia
J2 Script
Silver: Police Cartoons, agency Zebra Hero, Russia
Bronze: I don’t buy it, agency Marvelous LLC, Russia
J3 Art Direction
Silver: Do what only you can do, agency Voskhod, Russia
Bronze: Disappearing Stories, Mozga Studio, Russia
#меняйправила with The Glenlivet, agency VEIN, Russia
Short-list
The King's Speech, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
J4 Cinematography
Gold: Food Waste Apocalypsis, agency Instinct, Russia
Silver: Bet Planet - Bet you can, agency Perspective Pro, Russia
Making homes, not houses, agency Voskhod, Russia
Bronze: An Inspired Pigeon, agency Voskhod, Russia
Short-list: The Beauty of Sharing, agency Voskhod, Russia
J5 Editing
Gold: Do what only you can do, agency Voskhod, Russia
Love-development company, agency Voskhod, Russia
Short-list: Bet Planet - Bet you can, agency Perspective Pro, Russia
J6 Use of Music & Sound Design
Gold: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Love-development company, agency Voskhod, Russia
J7 Animation
Gold: Animators For Belarus, Yulia Ruditskaya, Belarus
Bronze: Police Cartoons, agency Zebra Hero, Russia
Adobe x Keith Haring | Creativity For All, agency Bakehouse, Russia
ADOPTED IS NOT ADAPTED. STORY OF MAX from series of entries ADOPTED IS NOT ADAPTED, agency GREAT, Russia
Short-list: Long-awaited reunion, agency Forte, Belarus
J8 Visual effects
Silver: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Food Waste Apocalypsis, agency Instinct, Russia
Y. PRINT & OUTDOOR CRAFT
Y1 Typography
Bronze: Shot on a Miele oven, agency Serviceplan Russia
Y2 Art Direction
Bronze: Shot on oven Miele, agency Serviceplan Russia
Y3 Illustration
Gold: The Last Spark of Communism, agency White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
Bronze: Ad Moms, agency Possible Group, Russia
Blanket Forts, agency Instinct, Russia
Z. EXCELLENCE IN RADIO & AUDIO
Z1 Excellence in Radio & Audio
Gold: Birds Will Be Back, agency Havas Turkey
MARKETING
A. BRAND EXPERIENCE & ACTIVATION
A1 Channel / Medium
Silver: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
The Self-Exam Mannequin, agency White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
Bronze: ULTRA SKILL. How to share values of esports' fans and become a brand for gamers, agency Wavemaker Russia
A2 Brand Experience
Gold: Apartmenteka, agency Instinct, Russia
Bronze: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia
A3 Technology & Touchpoints
Bronze: Kotex SOS button, agency Mindshare, Mail.ru Group Innovation department, Russia (moved from A5 Strategy)
Short-list: 30000 test drives like never before, agency Mindshare, OMD Media Direction, Russia
Pringles Dreamwalkers, agency Re:evolution, Russia
А4 Consumer Engagement
Silver: Wrong Number Operator, agency Yandex Magic Camp, Russia
Bronze: engAGEd gate, getbob agency, Belarus
Short-list: Snickers Crisper Fest, agency BBDO Moscow, Russia
A5 Strategy
Silver: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Bronze: #wakeupafter6pm, agency proof., Bulgaria (moved from A6 Campaign)
GEORGIA BY POST, agency REDBERRY, Georgia
A6 Campaign
Gold: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
A7 Breakthrough on a Budget
Silver: Blanket Forts, agency Instinct, Russia
Bronze: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia
made with the fruits of diplomacy, agency proof., Bulgaria
A8 Non-profit / charity
Gold: The Self-Exam Mannequin, agency White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
Silver: Pyros Collection, agency FCB LISBON, Portugal
Dolphin — Eternal stream, agency emg / Re:evolution, Russia
Short-list: I don’t buy it, agency Marvelous LLC, Russia
C. PR
C1 PR Practices & Technics
Silver:#KIREMES – NOT DIRTY, agency BBDO CA, Kazakhstan
Short-list: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia
C2 Digital & Social
Gold: Blanket Forts, agency Instinct, Russia
Bronze: GEORGIA BY POST, agency REDBERRY, Georgia
C3 Influencer
Gold: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
C5 Campaign
Gold: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Silver:#KIREMES – NOT DIRTY, agency BBDO CA, Kazakhstan
C7 Non-profit / charity
Silver: Pyros Collection, agency FCB LISBON, Portugal
Dolphin — Eternal stream, agency emg / Re:evolution, Russia
Bronze: Disappearing Stories, Mozga Studio, Russia
Short-list: I don’t buy it, agency Marvelous LLC, Russia
H. DIRECT
H1 Channels
Gold: Wrong Number Operator, Yandex Magic Camp, Russia
H2 Data
Bronze: search against violence, agency proof., Bulgaria
H4 Strategy
Bronze: New currency in Kazakhstan, agency GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan
S7 Visa Recycling, agency GREAT, Russia
H6 Non-profit / charity
Bronze: Disappearing Stories, Mozga Studio, Russia
Settlements (Favelas), agency Inbrax, Chile
Dolphin — Eternal stream, agency emg / Re:evolution, Russia
Short-list: Bullying leaves a mark, agency Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia
I. INNOVATIONS
I1 Innovations
Silver: Speed Limited Radio Spots, agency Publicis Emil Turkey
Special Prize from Marketing Jury: Brave Marketing Director Award
George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
E. MARKETING EFFECTIVENESS
E1 Short-term Creative Effectiveness
Gold: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Silver: Vivienne Sabó is changing views, agency SOCIALIST, Russia
Bronze: Pizza of the future: Dodo 2077, tm agency, Russia
Short-list: SEARCH 'N' AMBUSH, agency YELL ADVERTISING, Thailand
REN, agency AIDA Pioneer, Belarus
E2 Long-term Creative Effectiveness
Gold: Apartmenteka, agency Instinct, Russia
Short-list: Mom, I ate well, agency VMLY&R, Russia
E3 Breakthrough on a Budget
Silver: Settlements (Favelas), agency Inbrax, Chile
Bronze: SEARCH 'N' AMBUSH, agency YELL ADVERTISING, Thailand
Short-list: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia
BRANDING
B. COMMUNICATION DESIGN
B1 Creation of New Brand Identity
Gold: Warm bread and in bed, agency Suprematika, Russia
Silver: Pipndrop, agency Suprematika, Russia
Bronze: DODO PIZZA UK, agency The Clients, Russia
TMW Brand Identity, agency Vozduh brand & communications, Russia
B2 Rebrand / Refresh of an Еxisting Brand
Gold: Milgrad, Depot branding agency, Russia
Silver: Porter & Sail — An identity for the New York travel assistant company, agency Shuka Design, Russia
Bronze: Rebranding "Krupno", SUPERMARKET Branding Agency, Russia
Wanna. Fashion ARketing, Pocket Rocket Agency, Belarus
Itrex. Hungry for challenges, Pocket Rocket Agency, Belarus
Rebrand of Perm Polytech, agency Electric Brand Consultants, Russia
Inzare, Depot branding agency, Russia
B3 Promotional Printed Materials
Bronze: Vertigo, agency Dotorg branding & digital, Russia
B5 Brand Environment & Experience Design
Silver: SlavNY 20XX, The Agency of Wargaming, Belarus
B6 Design-driven Effectiveness
Silver: Rebranding "Krupno ", SUPERMARKET Branding Agency, Russia
B7 Design Craft
Bronze: Ad Moms, agency Possible Group, Russia
Q. DIGITAL & INTERACTIVE DESIGN
Q1 Website design
Bronze: Highway Rock, The Agency of Wargaming, Belarus
X. PACKAGING DESIGN
X1 Packaging of foodstuffs
Gold: Blanc Bleu, Depot branding agency, Russia
Silver: WORKAHOLIC COLD BREW, agency The Clients, Russia
Souvenir chocolate "color of taste", Vsevolod Abramov, Russia
RANA. Spaghetti al nero, agency XPOM, Russia
Bronze: Obeliu crafted vodka, agency Not Perfect Vilnius, Lithuania
Rebranding "Krupno", SUPERMARKET Branding Agency, Russia
Ocard, Depot branding agency, Russia
Short-list: BU_Alcateria, agency AIDA Pioneer, Belarus
X2 Packaging of non-food products
Silver: Stoic. Gloves with strong durability., agency OTVETDESIGN, Russia
DIGITAL
D. DIGITAL
D1 Websites
Silver: Apartmenteka, agency Instinct, Russia
Short-list: Eclipse Code - 2 minute site, agency SLD agency, Russia
Securing Space, agency Possible Group, Russia
D2 Interactive projects
Bronze: Safe-Expression Collection, agency Instinct, Russia
Short-list: Meet a Safer Tomorrow, agency Instinct, Russia
D5 Digital Campaign
Gold: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia
Bronze: 30000 test drives like never before, agencies Mindshare, OMD Media Direction, Russia
Short-list: search against violence, agency proof., Bulgaria
Snickers Crisper Fest, agency BBDO Moscow, Russia
D6 Social & Influencer Campaign
Gold: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Bronze: I don’t buy it, agency Marvelous LLC, Russia
Laundry Records, agency Serviceplan Russia
Short-list: made with the fruits of diplomacy, agency proof., Bulgaria
D7 Native Advertising
Bronze: Diagnostics in Fashion, agency Havas Creative Group Russia
D8 Branded tech and innovations
Silver: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Bronze: MTS LIVE XR, agency Mosaic, Russia
Short-list: Tele2 Gigabeats, agency Affect, Russia
D10 Non-profit / charity
Gold: Police Cartoons, agency Zebra Hero, Russia
Silver: Disappearing Stories, Mozga Studio, Russia
I don’t buy it, agency Marvelous LLC, Russia
Bronze: Dolphin - Palms, agency Re:evolution / emg, Russia
Hope to Wear, agency Articul Media, Russia
Wild Delivery, agency SETTERS, Russia
Short-list: Our country's destiny is now in your hands!, agency Leavingstone, Georgia
Women Should, agency Endorphin, Azerbaijan
Special Award “For Bravery” from Digital Jury
Women Should, agency Endorphin, Azerbaijan
G. MOBILE
G1 Mobile websites
Short-list: Badoo Hotline, agency BALAGAN&BETA, Russia
G7 Social Content
Bronze: The Endless Letter on Instagram Stories, RT Creative Lab, Russia
G9 Non-profit / charity
Gold: Disappearing Stories, Mozga Studio, Russia
T. CREATIVE DATA
T1 Data-enhanced Creativity
Gold: Apartmenteka, agency Instinct, Russia
Water Index, agency Havas Turkey
T4 Use of Real-time Data
Bronze: engAGEd gate, getbob agency, Belarus
T6 Non-profit / charity
Short-list: Dolphin - Palms, agency Re:evolution / emg, Russia
MEDIA
M. MEDIA CAMPAIGN
M2 Low Budget Campaign
Gold: Wrong Number Operator, Yandex Magic Camp, Russia
Bronze: #KIREMES – NOT DIRTY, agency BBDO CA, Kazakhstan
M4 Non-profit / charity
Bronze: Dolphin — Eternal stream, agency emg / Re:evolution, Russia
V. CHANNELS
V1 TV & Other Screens
Short-list: George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
V2 Audio Platforms
Bronze: World’s Smartest Radio Spot, agency Publicis Emil Turkey
V4 Ambient Media
Short-list: The Self-Exam Mannequin, agency White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
New currency in Kazakhstan, agency GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan
V6 Digital Platforms
Gold: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia
Silver: GEORGIA BY POST, agency REDBERRY, Georgia
Bronze: Diagnostics in Fashion, agency Havas Creative Group Russia
Short-list: "First hugs": online school for parents from Skillbox and Huggies, agencies KB-12, Mindshare, Russia
V7 Mobile
Short-list: 30000 test drives like never before, agency Mindshare, OMD Media Direction, Russia
V8 Social Platforms
Silver: Kotex SOS button, agency Mindshare, Mail.ru Group Innovation department, Russia
Bronze: The Sign of Tenderness, agency VMLY&R, Russia
V10 Branded content
Bronze: Snickers Crisper Fest, agency BBDO Moscow, Russia
V11 Non-profit / charity
Gold: World without doctors, agency emg, Russia
Silver: Dolphin — Eternal stream, agency emg / Re:evolution, Russia
Bronze: Disappearing Stories, Mozga Studio, Russia
W. EXCELLENCE IN MEDIA
W1 Excellence in Media Insights & Strategy
Silver: Water Index, agency Havas Turkey (moved from M1 Integrated Campaign)
Bronze: ANTYfest, agency Voskhod, Russia
George from 1973, agency Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
W3 Excellence in Media Engagement
Gold: Wrong Number Operator, Yandex Magic Camp, Russia
Bronze: AXE Collision Games, agency Goose Gaming, Russia
Short-list: 30000 test drives like never before, agencies Mindshare, OMD Media Direction, Russia
W5 Use of Programmatic
Short-list: Speed Limited Radio Spots, agency Publicis Emil Turkey
W6 Non-profit / charity
Gold: World without doctors, agency emg, Russia
Mass Media Award
World of Tanks Artbook, The Agency of Wargaming, Belarus
Police Cartoons, agency Zebra Hero, Russia
The Punch, agency ART UNION, Russia
Special Prize of Mass Media Jury
Draniki, agency Salmon Graphics, Belarus
Special Prize from DIGITAL PARTNER OF THE FESTIVAL - Artox Media Digital Group
A-100 Comics, A-100 Petrol Station Group, Belarus
Special Prize from souvenir partner of the festival – Project 111
Branding for a carbonated energy drink, PG Brand Reforming, Belarus