Covid-19

Top stories

Africa

Grey Africa welcomes Khanya Sijaji as new creative director

Issued by: Grey
On behalf of WPP Liquid, the team at Grey Africa is excited to announce the appointment of Khanya Sijaji as the new creative director at WPP's agency for Distell, Team Liquid.
Khanya Sijaji, creative director at Grey Africa
Sijaji is an energetic change-maker with an enthusiastic approach to life and work. A Western Cape born-and-raised creative with dual Sotho and Xhosa heritage, Sijaji is a graphic designer turned creative director with a wealth of knowledge and experience from stellar agencies, such as M&C Saatchi, Leo Burnett and JWT, where he had first-hand experience working on premier accounts, such as Diageo brands, Heineken brands, McDonald’s, Ford, Dairy Maid, Danone and Standard Bank. Sijaji is also the co-founder ofJust Sunday magazine, a quarterly publication that documents the work of local artists, designers, photographers and restaurants. The magazine is becoming one of South Africa’s go-to creative publications.

Sijaji loves everything that does it ‘for the culture’. He merges his creative design background and art direction to give clients the best of both worlds in one package – with a ribbon to top it off. Considering the portfolio of WPP Team Liquid, created as a bespoke solution for Distell’s Tier One brands, Sijaji will be the creative director working with mega-brands, such as Hunter’s, Viceroy and Amarula. Sijaji officially took over the reins in early March this year.

Felix Kessel, chief creative officer of Liquid, is excited by Sijaji’s appointment and explains: "Talent gets you far but energy and determination are essential to carry ideas into the world today. We’re excited as a creative team to have found someone with that in spades. We can’t wait to see what he brings to the fabulous Distell set of brands."

Grey's press office

Grey Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
Distell, Diageo, WPP, Standard Bank, Danone, Grey, Ford, McDonald's, GREY Africa

