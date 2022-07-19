Outstanding performance for FCB at this year's Cannes Lions Awards

On 20 June, FCB returned to Cannes for the first time since 2019, arriving as the incumbent 2020/2021 Cannes Lions Network of the Year after achieving FCB's best performance in our nearly 150-year history. After reaching such unprecedented heights and being challenged with changes this past year, FCB deemed 2022 a rebuilding year.

On Friday, 24 June 2022, FCB Global became the first agency in Cannes Lions history to win the coveted Titanium Lion three years in a row, a prestigious honour awarded to FCB Inferno for Virgin Group’s 'Dyslexic Thinking', which brought the FCB network count to 70 Lions to close out the 2022 festival.

“We thank our clients, suppliers, and teams around the globe for their commitment to timely and timeless creative ideas, and our shared belief in their power to grow business and build meaningful brands. As FCB Joburg, we are so proud to be part of a network that’s consistently delivering some of the best creative and performance-driven work. We are also proud to be contributing to a network that was #1 in the 2020/2021 year, and #2 overall in 2022,” concludes FCB Johannesburg CCO, Tseliso Rangaka.

This year’s outstanding results included:

1 Titanium Lion

3 Grand Prix Lions

12 Gold Lions

26 Silver Lions

28 Bronze Lions

FCB was also honoured as the #2 Network overall globally in 2022, and the North America Network of the Year for the fourth straight year.

Additionally, FCB Toronto won Agency of the Year – Strategy, globally; FCB Health was named Healthcare Network of the Year; and AREA 23 was named Healthcare Agency of the Year.



