Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

ShowmaxOgilvy South AfricaBabyYumYum.co.zaWavemakerFCB JoburgAsk AfrikaBusiness and Arts South AfricaFlow CommunicationsMediaHeads 360DistellHaveYouHeardiContact BPOPrimedia BroadcastingSpark MediaDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Cannes Lions Special Section

latest news | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Cannes Lions

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Outstanding performance for FCB at this year's Cannes Lions Awards

19 Jul 2022
Issued by: FCB Joburg
On 20 June, FCB returned to Cannes for the first time since 2019, arriving as the incumbent 2020/2021 Cannes Lions Network of the Year after achieving FCB's best performance in our nearly 150-year history. After reaching such unprecedented heights and being challenged with changes this past year, FCB deemed 2022 a rebuilding year.
Outstanding performance for FCB at this year's Cannes Lions Awards

On Friday, 24 June 2022, FCB Global became the first agency in Cannes Lions history to win the coveted Titanium Lion three years in a row, a prestigious honour awarded to FCB Inferno for Virgin Group’s 'Dyslexic Thinking', which brought the FCB network count to 70 Lions to close out the 2022 festival.

“We thank our clients, suppliers, and teams around the globe for their commitment to timely and timeless creative ideas, and our shared belief in their power to grow business and build meaningful brands. As FCB Joburg, we are so proud to be part of a network that’s consistently delivering some of the best creative and performance-driven work. We are also proud to be contributing to a network that was #1 in the 2020/2021 year, and #2 overall in 2022,” concludes FCB Johannesburg CCO, Tseliso Rangaka.

This year’s outstanding results included:

  • 1 Titanium Lion
  • 3 Grand Prix Lions
  • 12 Gold Lions
  • 26 Silver Lions
  • 28 Bronze Lions

FCB was also honoured as the #2 Network overall globally in 2022, and the North America Network of the Year for the fourth straight year.

Additionally, FCB Toronto won Agency of the Year – Strategy, globally; FCB Health was named Healthcare Network of the Year; and AREA 23 was named Healthcare Agency of the Year.

NextOptions
FCB Joburg
Building timeless and timely brands that people love.
Connect with us - www.fcb.co.za
Read more: Virgin Group, FCB Joburg



Related

#OrchidsandOnions: Toyota taps into SA's zeitgeist
#OrchidsandOnions: Toyota taps into SA's zeitgeist21 Jun 2022
Diversity, equality and inclusion: What they mean for FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer
Nahana Communications GroupDiversity, equality and inclusion: What they mean for FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer10 Jun 2022
Toyota continues winning streak with stellar performance at 2022 Car of the Year
Nahana Communications GroupToyota continues winning streak with stellar performance at 2022 Car of the Year9 Jun 2022
Brett Morris, executive creative chair, Nahana Communications Group
EXCLUSIVE: The power of three: Driving the ingredients of creativity24 Mar 2022
New Virgin Active CEO named, as company merges with Kauai parent
New Virgin Active CEO named, as company merges with Kauai parent9 Mar 2022
Bestmed teams up with FCB Joburg to create its first-ever TVC
Nahana Communications GroupBestmed teams up with FCB Joburg to create its first-ever TVC29 Oct 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz