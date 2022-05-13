Fran Luckin judges her 6th Cannes Lion

Fran Luckin, chief creative officer of Grey Advertising Africa, and deputy chair of South Africa's Creative Circle, has been selected as a Cannes Lions judge for the second year in a row. This time it's the Film category.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is the largest gathering of the creative marketing community in the world. The Lions were established to provide a global destination and the definitive benchmark for creativity that drives progress.“Being in the jury room is my favourite way to spend the Cannes Lions. Nothing tops spending days just talking about ideas with some of the most talented creative minds on the planet,” says Luckin.“We are so proud of Fran. This is acknowledgement of her hard work as a key figure in our rapid growth trajectory under Fran’s stewardship,” says Paul Jackson, CEO Grey Advertising Africa.