Fran Luckin judges her 6th Cannes Lion

13 May 2022
Issued by: Grey Africa
Fran Luckin, chief creative officer of Grey Advertising Africa, and deputy chair of South Africa's Creative Circle, has been selected as a Cannes Lions judge for the second year in a row. This time it's the Film category.
Fran Luckin judges her 6th Cannes Lion
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is the largest gathering of the creative marketing community in the world. The Lions were established to provide a global destination and the definitive benchmark for creativity that drives progress.

“Being in the jury room is my favourite way to spend the Cannes Lions. Nothing tops spending days just talking about ideas with some of the most talented creative minds on the planet,” says Luckin.

“We are so proud of Fran. This is acknowledgement of her hard work as a key figure in our rapid growth trajectory under Fran’s stewardship,” says Paul Jackson, CEO Grey Advertising Africa.



Grey Africa
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
Read more: Cannes Lions, Paul Jackson, Fran Luckin, Grey Advertising Africa

