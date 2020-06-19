New Brand Love Story 2020 report reveals the world's most loved brands

Image supplied.
SOUTH AFRICA
A global survey reveals 71% of professionals in the marketing and communications industry reported in South Africa indicated the use of at least 1 social listening tool. The global average is 48%...
4 Feb 2020
Given the current crisis, businesses are more exposed than ever before. We wanted to find the brands that were building real engagement, tackling the issues that matter to their communities, and making connections that go beyond the traditional consumer/company convention.Talkwalker also highlighted the brands succeeding at regional levels. The list of well-loved brands in the Middle East & Africa region is led by Etihad Airways, Four Seasons, Benefit Cosmetics, Hyatt Hotels, TikTok, Qatar Airways, Huda Beauty, InterContinental, Careem, and HMD Global.
The rise of social media has played a pivotal role in the evolution of the marketing landscape. Brands resonate within a consumer’s heart and mind and the same principle must be applied to influencer marketing. Influencer marketing plays an integral part in shaping consumers’ attitudes which influences purchasing intentions. And as such, it is imperative that there is a synergistical fit between a brand’s values and that of the influencer they have chosen to work with.Meanwhile, Devasish Auddy, head of marketing at HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones – MENA highlights the importance of keeping the customer experience at the heart of the brand, “At HMD Global, we have a simple idea at the core of our operations: that mobile technology can improve the lives of everyone around the world. Our commitment to… [making modern mobile technology accessible to everyone] has resulted in an overwhelmingly positive reception to HMD Global since we came to market in 2016.”
SOUTH AFRICA
One thing that has stood out, since the first reported case of Covid-19 in South Africa, is the clear distinction between brands that care about people and the brands that care only about short-term profits...
Jaco Lintvelt, Dentsu Aegis Network 5 May 2020