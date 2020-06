The One Show 2020 announces special awards

The One Show 2020 has announced its special awards, including all Best of Discipline winners, Best of Show, Agency of the Year, etc.

Agency of the Year — David Miami

Independent Agency of the Year — Jung von Matt Hamburg

In-House Agency of the Year — Spotify In-House New York

Network of the Year — Ogilvy Group

Creative Holding Company of the Year — Interpublic Group

Production Company of the Year — Smuggler New York

Client of the Year — Burger King

Branded Entertainment — Leo Burnett Israel Tel Aviv “Eva Stories” for K’s Galleries

Creative Effectiveness — Scholz & Friends Berlin “The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination” for The Female Company

Creative Use of Data — Jung von Matt with Markenfilm Crossing and Markenfilm Space, all in Hamburg, “For Seasons - composed by climate data” for NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester

Design — McCann New York “Changing the Game” for Microsoft

Digital Craft — FCB Canada Toronto “Project Understood” for Google AI/Canadian Down Syndrome

Direct Marketing — Scholz & Friends Berlin “The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination” for The Female Company

Experiential & Immersive — FCB Chicago with FCBX and Lord + Thomas, both Chicago, “The Most Dangerous Street” for Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence

Film — INGO Stockholm with David Miami and Publicis Romania Bucharest “Moldy Whopper” for Burger King

Health Wellness & Pharma — FCB Canada Toronto “Project Understood” for Google AI/Canadian Down Syndrome

Integrated — Ingo Stockholm with David Miami and Publicis Romania Bucharest “Moldy Whopper” for Burger King

Intellectual Property & Products — RBK Communication Stockholm “Do Black” for Doconomy

Interactive & Online — Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg “The E.V.A. Initiative” for Volvo Cars

Mobile — Goodby Silverstein & Partners with GS&P Social, both San Francisco, “Lessons in Herstory” for Daughters of the Evolution

Moving Image Craft — TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles “Bounce” for Apple

Out-Of-Home — INGO Stockholm with David Miami and Publicis Romania Bucharest “Moldy Whopper” for Burger King

Print — INGO Stockholm with David Miami and Publicis Romania Bucharest “Moldy Whopper” for Burger King

Public Relations — Scholz & Friends Berlin “The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination” for The Female Company

Radio & Audio — BBDO Toronto “Parkscapes” for Regent Park School of Music

Social Media — David Miami with David Madrid “Stevenage Challenge” for Burger King

Burger King’s “Moldy Whopper” was the big winner in the One Show 2020, this year’s largest global awards programme for advertising and design, produced by The One Club for Creativity.The jury of more than 200 global creative leaders selected “Moldy Whopper”, created by INGO Stockholm with David Miami and Publicis Bucharest, as Best of Show and Best of Discipline winner in Film, Integrated, Out-of-Home and Print. Overall, the work won 18 Gold Pencils, four Silver, one Bronze and one Merit.This year’s top honours, based upon cumulative One Show 2020 Pencils and Merits won across all disciplines, are:The One Show 2020 Best of Discipline winners are:The prestigious One Show Penta Pencil, awarded to the agency and brand who together have created stellar creative work for the last five years, was presented to McCann New York and client Microsoft.There were two winners of the One Show Green Pencil, recognizing the most environmentally conscious creative work for the year. Jung von Matt with Markenfilm Crossing and Markenfilm Space, all in Hamburg, received the honour for “For Seasons – composed by climate data” on behalf of NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester. Superunion London also won a Green Pencil for work on behalf of Notpla.There were also two Gold winners of the inaugural One Show Sustainable Development Pencil, created in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Partnerships and nonprofit PVBLIC Foundation to reward agencies and brands who utilise their talents and resources to create work which betters the world and contributes to securing a sustainable future for all.Finch Paddington with Clemenger BBDO Global and D.A.M. Paddington received a One Show Sustainable Development Gold Pencil for work on behalf of The Lion's Share Fund. Marcel Paris also won the new Pencil honour for “Black Supermarket” on behalf of Carrefour.The One Show Cultural Driver Gold Pencil went to Scholz & Friends Berlin for “The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination” on behalf of The Female Company. This special award recognises influential ideas and executions that had a major impact in their respective cultures and environments, and exist outside the traditional categories in advertising and design.“Recognising and elevating this amazing work from around the world is some positive news that can inspire the industry,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club. “As a nonprofit organisation with the mission to support the creative community, our goal has been to help unify and uplift the industry by providing this year’s largest global platform for showcasing creative excellence.”All of this year’s Pencil winners can be viewed at the specially-built the One Show 2020 Winners' Showcase. Pencil winners are presented on the platform by discipline, allowing visitors to view work case studies and credits, and also search for winners by agency, creative, brand, discipline and region.A total of 19,688 pieces from 71 countries were entered into The One Show 2020. This year’s jury upheld the show’s long-standing high standards as one of the industry’s most difficult honours to win, awarding just 552 Pencils: 171 Golds, 169 Silver and 213 Bronze.A list of all 2020 Pencil and Merit winners is available here.This year’s special awards winners were announced in a “the One Show for all”-themed streaming video created by improv hip-hop group and Broadway stars Freestyle Love Supreme, who developed entertaining and uplifting original content in their unique style. The video can be viewed on The One Club website and social channels.“The One Show For All” theme reflects The One Club’s nonprofit quest to rally unity and empathy within the creative community as it deals with industry issues such as furloughs and layoffs, as well as larger societal issues including racial injustice and Covid-19 pandemic.The One Club awards shows each have their distinct focus. The One Show judges focus on creativity of ideas and quality of execution, while ADC Annual Awards juries maintain their historic concentration as the champion for craft, design and innovation.In-person judging, Creative Week and the One Show, ADC Annual Awards and Young Ones Student Awards ceremonies in New York will resume in 2021.