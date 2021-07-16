Events & Conferencing News Global

Ad Stars reveals shortlist of finalists

16 Jul 2021
Ad Stars has announced the shortlist of this year's finalists for the Ad Stars 2021 awards. Japan, Australia, Thailand, China and Korea scored the highest overall number of finalists.
The Ad Stars Trophies

Overall, 1,726 finalists from 54 countries made the shortlist, which equates to approximately 9% of total entries.

All shortlisted entries are now in the running to win two Grand Prix of the Year trophies and $10,000. Winners will be announced online on 27 August on the final day of the As Stars Online Festival, which runs from 25 – 27 August.

Chloe Moon, head of awards at Ad Stars, said, “The Brand Experience and Activation category is more important than ever before, with a rise in entries of 30% over the past five years. It has been difficult to go out and communicate in person face-to-face due to the pandemic, so we saw many innovative campaigns that use technologies like AR and VR to solve the problem."

The agency networks with the highest number of finalists are: Dentsu (112 finalists); Ogilvy (108 finalists); BBDO Worldwide (78 finalists); Cheil (72 finalists) and Leo Burnett (66 finalists).

Regarding the top five categories; there are 205 finalists in Film, 173 finalists in Design, 124 finalists in Print, 98 finalists in Brand Experience and Activation, and 88 Interactive finalists. There are also 55 finalists in the Pivot category for work created in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ad Stars offers a category for non-professionals in an effort to encourage students and non-professionals with a passion for commercial creativity to further their careers. From 2,920 entries, there are 151 finalists.

View the complete shortlist here.
Read more: media, Film, Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, BBDO Worldwide, Dentsu, Ad Stars

