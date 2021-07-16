Next Creative Leaders 2021 jury announced

The One Club for Creativity and The 3% Movement have announced the judges who will serve on the jury for their Next Creative Leaders (NCL) 2021. Five of these judges are from Africa.
NCL is a free competition recognising women and non-binary creatives on the rise; both globally and by region. The deadline for entry has been extended to 30 July.
Judges from Africa are:
- Hermann Kamte; CEO and creative director, HKA | Hermann Kamte & Associates, Yaounde
- Nkanyezi Masango; executive creative director, King James Group, Cape Town
- Sam Nii Adjaidoo; co-founder, Institute of Design and Synergistics, Kumasi
- Max Ngari; executive creative director; Dentsu, Nairobi
- Neema Nouse; copywriter; The Odd Number, Johannesburg
Now in its seventh year, Next Creative Leaders is a free portfolio competition that identifies, celebrates and gives a global platform to talented women and non-binary creatives who are making their mark on the world with both their work and a unique point of view.
Along with naming 10 global winners based upon the highest scores from judges, The One Club and The 3% Movement also analyse the next level of highest scoring entrants to recognise those in various regions who may have scored just below the winning level, and whose work and creative vision the judges feel deserve honourable mention accolades.
Next Creative Leaders
Eligible participants are those who are stepping into leadership roles, including copywriters, art directors, designers, ACDs, newly-promoted creative and design directors with less than one year in the role, and creative teams who are doing game-changing work.
Entries highlighting a candidate’s creativity, leadership and unique point of view must be submitted by the extended July 30, 2021 deadline. To make Next Creative Leaders as open and accessible as possible, there is no fee to enter.
Entrants are judged on four-to-six pieces of creative work, their background and information about how they — and their work — are pushing the industry forward and making a positive contribution in terms of diversity, mentoring and advocacy.
Winners will be selected by a jury of top creatives and diversity advocates, including past Next Creative Leaders winners, and announced at the 10th annual The 3% Conference to be held in Atlanta on 2-3 November 2021.
Each NCL winner receives a one-year complimentary individual membership with The One Club with opportunities to participate in future One Club awards juries, and complimentary tickets to a One Club professional development conference, panels and mentorship events.
Winners receive a complimentary ticket to The 3% Conference and a potential opportunity to speak on the annual Next Creative Leaders panel.
Winners also each get a dedicated article and winning work showcase on The One Club website, promotion on both The 3% Movement and The One Club social channels, invitation to be a part of the 2022 Next Creative Leaders Jury, and a special feature on the InVisible Creatives website and Instagram account.
