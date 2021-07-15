New York Festivals Advertising Awards winners announced

A new Changing Markets Foundation study calls out some of the world's biggest fashion brands for fuelling the plastic pollution and climate crises through their continued reliance on synthetic fibres made from fossil fuels. The report, entitled Synthetics Anonymous: Fashion Brands' Addiction to Fossil Fuels, also names the likes of H&M and Asos as some of the worst offenders of greenwashing, by promoting unsubstantiated or misleading claims to consumers.
Warc has announced the details of their Global Advertising Trends report: Ad Investment 2021/22 - The Rate of Recovery. Following an analysis of adspend across 100 markets, the annual forecast has been updated according to the strong rebound global ad markets saw from the Covid-19 downturn last year.
A jury of leading brand-side marketers will meet virtually next week to select the winner of the prestigious CMO Pencil Award. The award honours the marketer behind the world's single most impactful idea on a brand's business from the past year based on biggest winners in the recent One Show 2021.
The New York Festivals (NYF) Advertising Awards has announced the 2021 award winners.
Ralf Heuel led this year’s executive jury panel of chief creative officers and agency executive creative directors in the deliberation and selection of this year’s winning campaigns. Heuel is the chief creative officer and partner at Grabarz & Partner.
Film craft, healthcare, and financial executive juries convened via video conference to award campaigns shortlisted within their specific categories. Executive juries selected winners from the shortlist determined by the 400+ members of NYF’s grand jury from entries submitted from 58 countries.
The combined 2021 executive juries awarded the prestigious New York Festival Best of Show Award, nine Grand Prize Awards, 95 Gold Skyline Tower Awards, 108 Silver, and 146 Bronze.
NYF Best of Show Award
Saatchi & Saatchi Australia’s “Donation Dollar” (The Royal Australian Mint) earned the top honour in the 2021 competition: the NYF Best of Show Award. Their redesign of the Australian $1 coin was minted as a call to action and stamped with the message Donation Dollar ‘Give To Help Others’. With a goal of 25,000 - one for every Australian - the Donation Dollar is the first Australian $1 coin to feature a colour and an interactive design. The coin’s green center, designed to wear down the more the coin is donated, reveals golden ripples from the coin’s centre– a symbol of the ongoing impact the coin is making in the lives of those in need. The campaign was also recognised with two Grand Awards and seven Gold Skyline Towers.
Simon Bagnasco, ECD Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, said, “Donation Dollar was a project many years in the making. It needed approval from the highest levels of our government. And it needed to deliver on its stated promise: to remind all Australians to give more, more often. We are beyond humbled to be bestowed this honour. Thank you to all the judges and the NY Festival for seeing the positive good a little coin can make.”
Award winners
The agencies awarded for their creative work with the 2021 NYF Grand Award include:
Branded Content/Entertainment: the community “The OREO Doomsday Vault”, Oreo
Brave Work/Brave Client: McCann New York “True Name by Mastercard”, Mastercard
Design: FCB Chicago “Boards of Change” City of Chicago
New York Festivals and The Female Quotient (FQ) has announced a partnership with ANA in the launch of the 2021 NYFA 'SeeHer Lens' Award....
23 Jun 2021
The New York City Award, a special category for NYF’s Advertising Awards, celebrates advertising that captures the vibe of New York City. For 2021 Green Point Pictures’ “We (Seen)” for Pangaia was honored with the Gold Skyline Tower. Buck Design earned the Silver for “The New Yorker 2020 Festival” for New Yorker and Grey New York was recognised with a Bronze for “Unboxing” for States United to prevent gun violence.
