Jury to select winner of CMO Pencil Award

A jury of leading brand-side marketers will meet virtually next week to select the winner of the prestigious CMO Pencil Award. The award honours the marketer behind the world's single most impactful idea on a brand's business from the past year based on biggest winners in the recent One Show 2021.
2021 CMO Pencil jury
This year’s jury of eight esteemed marketers will gather online on 20 July to discuss the 22 highest-scoring entries — all of the Best of Discipline and multiple Gold Pencil winners, as determined by the 250 agency and brand creative leaders from 42 countries on this year’s One Show jury — and then select the CMO responsible for the one piece of work they feel had the greatest impact on moving a brand forward. The winning CMO will be announced shortly after.
Marketers on this year’s One Show CMO Pencil jury
Nadja Bellan-White, global CMO, VICE Media Group
Jessica Burns, VP, brand marketing and creative, GrubHub
Morgan Flatley, SVP, chief marketing, and digital customer experience officer, McDonald's
Fernando Machado, CMO, Activision Blizzard
Kenny Mitchell, CMO, Snap
Ivan Pollard, former global CMO, General Mills
Michelle St. Jacques, CMO, Molson Coors
Nick Tran, head of global marketing, TikTok
Per The One Show judging rules, jury members abstain from voting on work done by or for their own company.
Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club, said, “It’s a tremendous honor for a CMO to be recognised by their peers with this prestigious award. This jury of global marketing leaders will look for work that takes an innovative, bold stance and has the greatest positive impact on a brand and its bottom line.”
He added that the honour is unique for The One Show in that all its other awards are given to the creative team, agency, or brand, whereas the CMO Pencil is presented to the individual responsible for recognising and shepherding great work to life.
The CMO Pencil is just one of the organisation's initiatives to address and recognise the fast-growing brand-side creative community. This year marked the first time The One Show had a standalone In-House discipline and dedicated jury of brand-side peers to judge in-house creative work.
See the full list of CMO Pencil Award nominees here.
In addition, the club will soon announce dates for its second WITHIN: The In-House Creative Conference. The new conference addresses a void in the market for a forum to discuss issues specific to in-house creative teams and cultures, examining the inner dynamics of the very best in-house creative departments with sessions by some of the most acclaimed brand and marketing leaders.
