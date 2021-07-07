The One Club announces COLORFUL finalists

Approximately 58% of retail professionals say the pandemic accelerated new technology-related product launches at their company, according to the new report 'Using Retail Tech Innovation to Enhance the Customer Experience' released by global market research company Euromonitor International and the National Retail Federation (NRF).
The One Club has announced that New York-based filmmaker Sean Wang is the inaugural winner of the COLORFUL: A Prelude to Young Guns 19.
Young Guns Colorful finalists
The programme was developed to help young BIPOC creatives advance their careers in conjunction with The One Club for Creativity’s Young Guns 19 competition.
As the winner of the free portfolio-based competition, Wang will receive the $3,000 grant, which he will put towards completing the production of his films Didi and Son.
In addition, he and 11 COLORFUL finalists also get complimentary entry into Young Guns 19.
The COLORFUL finalists
Simoul Alva, visual designer and art director, New York
Dani Choi, illustrator, New York
Olivia-Jene Fagon, creative director, Vice Media, New York
Katty Huertas, artist and illustrator, Washington DC/Baltimore
Villarica Manuel, designer and art director, Manila
Jamal Parker, author, artist and advertising creative, Philadelphia/New York
Leonardo Santamaria, illustrator, South Pasadena
Social Species Studio and Small Print Collective (Miles Barretto, New York, and Vivian Yang, San Francisco)
Julian Williams, graphic designer and art director, Amsterdam
Paul Michael Wright, mixed media artist and storyteller, New Orleans
Vrinda V Zaveri, illustrator and animator, San Francisco
Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club, said, “Since 1996, Young Guns has been such an important award in the careers of young creative professionals, and its winners' list has become increasingly diverse in recent years. COLORFUL helps add to that diversity, and complements our organisation’s ongoing commitment to champion a more inclusive and equitable creative community.”
The Young Guns 19 online entry system is now open, with the regular deadline of 12 July 2021 and a final deadline of 26 July 2021. A diverse jury of 88 top creatives from 38 countries will review entries, and winners will be announced later this year.
The One Club for Creativity has announced the diverse jury of 88 top creatives from 38 countries for the global Young Guns 19...
24 Jun 2021
Eligible entrants can submit a combination of professional and personal work in graphic design; advertising art direction and copywriting; architectural, environmental and interior design; industrial and product design; digital (UX/UI, experiential design, interactive, web design, apps, game development): film and animation (motion design, television, video); fashion; typography and lettering; illustration and photography.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.