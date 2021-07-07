Film & Cinematography News Global

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
    Show more
    Business services
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa

    More...Submit news
    Advertise on Bizcommunity
    Enquire

    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    The One Club announces COLORFUL finalists

    7 Jul 2021
    The One Club has announced that New York-based filmmaker Sean Wang is the inaugural winner of the COLORFUL: A Prelude to Young Guns 19.
    Young Guns Colorful finalists

    The programme was developed to help young BIPOC creatives advance their careers in conjunction with The One Club for Creativity’s Young Guns 19 competition.

    As the winner of the free portfolio-based competition, Wang will receive the $3,000 grant, which he will put towards completing the production of his films Didi and Son.

    In addition, he and 11 COLORFUL finalists also get complimentary entry into Young Guns 19.

    The COLORFUL finalists

    • Simoul Alva, visual designer and art director, New York
    • Dani Choi, illustrator, New York
    • Olivia-Jene Fagon, creative director, Vice Media, New York
    • Katty Huertas, artist and illustrator, Washington DC/Baltimore
    • Villarica Manuel, designer and art director, Manila
    • Jamal Parker, author, artist and advertising creative, Philadelphia/New York
    • Leonardo Santamaria, illustrator, South Pasadena
    • Social Species Studio and Small Print Collective (Miles Barretto, New York, and Vivian Yang, San Francisco)
    • Julian Williams, graphic designer and art director, Amsterdam
    • Paul Michael Wright, mixed media artist and storyteller, New Orleans
    • Vrinda V Zaveri, illustrator and animator, San Francisco
    Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club, said, “Since 1996, Young Guns has been such an important award in the careers of young creative professionals, and its winners' list has become increasingly diverse in recent years. COLORFUL helps add to that diversity, and complements our organisation’s ongoing commitment to champion a more inclusive and equitable creative community.”

    The Young Guns 19 online entry system is now open, with the regular deadline of 12 July 2021 and a final deadline of 26 July 2021. A diverse jury of 88 top creatives from 38 countries will review entries, and winners will be announced later this year.

    GLOBAL

    The One Club announces jury for Young Guns 19

    The One Club for Creativity has announced the diverse jury of 88 top creatives from 38 countries for the global Young Guns 19...

    24 Jun 2021


    Eligible entrants can submit a combination of professional and personal work in graphic design; advertising art direction and copywriting; architectural, environmental and interior design; industrial and product design; digital (UX/UI, experiential design, interactive, web design, apps, game development): film and animation (motion design, television, video); fashion; typography and lettering; illustration and photography.

    To enter the Young Guns competition, go here.
    Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


    Comment

    Read more: Film, advertising, art, Kevin Swanepoel, The One Club, events

    Related

    #OrchidsandOnions: Tapping into SA's pride19 hours ago
    If YouTube isn't in your marketing plan, you're missing out!2 days ago
    Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Census extended2 Jul 2021
    #IABInsightSeries: Purpose-driven marketing2 Jul 2021
    Flame Studios makes space for rising talent1 Jul 2021
    #Newsmaker: Nkgabiseng Motau, CCO at Think Creative Africa30 Jun 2021
    #OrchidsandOnions: Coffee that beats sex29 Jun 2021
    Facebook announces ad transparency expansion29 Jun 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz