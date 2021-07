The One Club announces COLORFUL finalists

The One Club has announced that New York-based filmmaker Sean Wang is the inaugural winner of the COLORFUL: A Prelude to Young Guns 19.

Young Guns Colorful finalists

The COLORFUL finalists

Simoul Alva, visual designer and art director, New York

Dani Choi, illustrator, New York

Olivia-Jene Fagon, creative director, Vice Media, New York

Katty Huertas, artist and illustrator, Washington DC/Baltimore

Villarica Manuel, designer and art director, Manila

Jamal Parker, author, artist and advertising creative, Philadelphia/New York

Leonardo Santamaria, illustrator, South Pasadena

Social Species Studio and Small Print Collective (Miles Barretto, New York, and Vivian Yang, San Francisco)

Julian Williams, graphic designer and art director, Amsterdam

Paul Michael Wright, mixed media artist and storyteller, New Orleans

Vrinda V Zaveri, illustrator and animator, San Francisco

The programme was developed to help young BIPOC creatives advance their careers in conjunction with The One Club for Creativity’s Young Guns 19 competition.As the winner of the free portfolio-based competition, Wang will receive the $3,000 grant, which he will put towards completing the production of his films Didi and Son.In addition, he and 11 COLORFUL finalists also get complimentary entry into Young Guns 19.Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club, said, “Since 1996, Young Guns has been such an important award in the careers of young creative professionals, and its winners' list has become increasingly diverse in recent years. COLORFUL helps add to that diversity, and complements our organisation’s ongoing commitment to champion a more inclusive and equitable creative community.”The Young Guns 19 online entry system is now open, with the regular deadline of 12 July 2021 and a final deadline of 26 July 2021. A diverse jury of 88 top creatives from 38 countries will review entries, and winners will be announced later this year.Eligible entrants can submit a combination of professional and personal work in graphic design; advertising art direction and copywriting; architectural, environmental and interior design; industrial and product design; digital (UX/UI, experiential design, interactive, web design, apps, game development): film and animation (motion design, television, video); fashion; typography and lettering; illustration and photography.To enter the Young Guns competition, go here