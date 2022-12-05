AFP joins five new hubs to fight disinformation in Europe

The European Commission has announced that Agence France-Presse (AFP), will be part of five new hubs dedicated to the fight against disinformation in 10 European countries.

Following a hub for Germany and Austria launched in November (GADMO), similar projects will be launched for Romania and Bulgaria (BROD), Croatia and Slovenia (ADMO) and Greece, Malta and Cyprus (MedDMO) on 1 December. The final hub, for Hungary (HDMO), will follow on 1 January, 2023.

Digital media hubs

The hubs are part of the European Digital Media Observatory, a network of digital media hubs created by the European Commission in 2020 to fight disinformation across Europe led by the European University Institute in Florence, Italy. Funded by the EU but independent in their work, the hubs will form a European multidisciplinary community that brings together academic researchers, fact-checkers, media practitioners and other relevant actors in order to actively detect, analyse and expose disinformation campaigns.On the hub websites, members of the public will be able to:

access a wide variety of fact-checks on fake news or dubious information circulating on social media

view academic research on the main trends in disinformation

learn how to spot fake news through tutorials

“Being chosen by the European Commission and the launch of these new platforms across Europe is a huge vote of confidence in the work AFP has been doing for years in digital investigation – a field in which AFP has become a leading player and which represents a major challenge for democracies,” said Phil Chetwynd, global news director at AFP.

Collaboration

AFP will be working together with the following organisations in the new hubs:

AFP will be working together with the following organisations in the new hubs: GADMO - German-Austrian Digital Media Observatory (Germany and Austria).

Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa), Austria Presse Agentur (APA), Correctiv (German nonprofit investigative journalism network), TU Dortmund University BROD - Bulgarian-Romanian Observatory of Digital Media (Romania and Bulgaria).

Sofia University St Kliment Ohridski, Bucharest National School of Political Science and Public Administration, Bulgarian national television ADMO - Adria Digital Media Observatory (Croatia and Slovenia).

University of Dubrovnik, University of Zagreb, Gong (Croatian NGO), Adria News, Ostro (independent network of investigative journalists in Slovenia) MedDMO - Mediterranean Digital Media Observatory (Greece, Malta and Cyprus).

Centre for Research and Technology Hellas, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Ellinika Hoaxes (independent fact-checking group based in Greece), Times of Malta HDMO-Lakmusz - Hungarian Digital Media Observatory-Lakmusz (Hungary).

The Hungarian hub will be an expanded version of the Hungarian Digital Media Observatory (HDMO), better known in Hungary as Lakmusz (established as a pilot project co-funded by the European Commission in late 2021).

For this new phase, AFP will work with several independent organisations, including the research institute Political Capital and the Hungarian publisher Magyar Jeti

AFP has also been a partner in three existing EDMO hubs since 2021, working with the following organisations:

DE FACTO (France), defacto-observatoire.fr Medialab at Sciences Po Paris, Centre for Media and Information Education (CLEMI), fact-checkers from the French media landscape.

CEDMO - Central European Digital Media Observatory (Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia), cedmohub.eu

Charles University Prague, Kempelen Institute of Intelligent Technologies (Slovak research institute dedicated to working on improving algorithms to detect misinformation).

EDMO-Belux (Belgium and Luxembourg), belux.edmo.eu/en Vrije Universiteit Brussel, RTL Luxembourg.

AFP is a member of the International Fact-Checking Network, which has drawn up a code of principles to be followed by fact-checkers. The agency also participated in drawing up a code of professional integrity as part of the European Fact-Checking Standards Network (EFCSN). In addition, it is part of a fact-checking programme at Facebook to identify and report false information