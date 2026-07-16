WPRD2026 | Proof: The 5th P for the AI era

For 25 years, PR Worx has built its practice around four principles that have long guided the profession: Publicity, Public Perception, Promotion, and Persuasion. This World PR Day, we believe the AI era demands a fifth principle: Proof.

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The shift is not theoretical. Global research firm Prophet reports that consumer use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) surged from 45% in 2024 to 73% in 2026, with pre-purchase product research now the single most common use case across all markets studied.

Yet the technology consumers trust to guide them gets it wrong at an alarming rate.

A landmark 2025 study by the European Broadcasting Union and the BBC, which evaluated more than 3,000 responses from leading AI assistants across 14 languages, found that 45% of answers contained at least one significant issue.

One in five contained major accuracy problems, including fabricated details and outdated information.

That is the gap the PR profession must now close. AI is brilliant at finding information, but it takes no responsibility for whether that information is complete, current, or even true.

When nearly half of AI answers carry a material error, the most important question anyone can ask is: where's the proof?

Consumers already sense this, with Klaviyo's 2026 AI Consumer Trends Report noting that only 13% of consumers completely trust AI.

Tthat scepticism is healthy, but it needs to be supported by a clear method for checking AI-generated information.

Here are three practical tests that any business or consumer can use to assess the validity and credibility of an AI recommendation before acting on it:

Trace the source Ask the AI tool where its answer comes from, verify that the source actually exists and supports the claim and consider the document’s wider context, as it may change what a figure or claim means. Demand named evidence If a company claims to be the best, cheapest, or most reliable, ask to see the results, the clients, and the numbers. Generic capability claims without named proof points should be treated as unverified. Get a human second opinion For any decision involving money, health, or reputation, verify with a qualified person before acting. An AI recommendation is a starting point, not a finish line.

An opportunity and obligation for the PR profession

Public relations has always been about building credibility. In the AI age, credibility alone is not enough. It has to be backed by verifiable evidence such as named clients, measurable outcomes, and documented results.

That is what clients, investors, and consumers should be demanding, and it is what ethical marketers and communicators should be supplying.

The principle sits at the heart of PR Worx's CROWN framework: Credibility, Relevance, Omnipresence, Words That Work, and Never Stop Networking.

The proprietary methodology helps organisations build verifiable credibility and visibility in AI-driven search and recommendation environments.

As PR Worx celebrates its 25th anniversary and ranking as South Africa's number one PR agency, it is offering a free corporate workshop on AI visibility built around CROWN.

Publicity gets you noticed. Public perception shapes your reputation. Promotion builds awareness. Persuasion influences decisions. But in the AI era, proof is what earns trust.

This World PR Day, that is the standard our profession should be setting.