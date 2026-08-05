Why South African introducing brokers choose PrimeXBT's partner program

A lot of introducing brokers (IBs) in South Africa are building businesses, not just distribution channels. They run education projects, communities, media platforms, and client networks. They know that the partnership model only works when two things are true: earnings are easy to understand and traders stay active.

That is why PrimeXBT's Partner Program offers more than a commission structure, combining transparent earning mechanics, favourable terms, and a trading ecosystem designed to help partners build sustainable, long-term businesses.

Up to 70% revenue share that rewards growth

PrimeXBT's Partner Program offers a market-leading revenue share of up to 70% through a performance-based tier structure, allowing partners to unlock higher earning potential as they grow.

For partners, the bigger question is how earning potential evolves over time. Rather than offering static commission rates, the program rewards sustained performance with clear progression through higher earning tiers. As partners grow their client base and trading activity increases, they can unlock greater revenue share, creating stronger incentives to scale their business over the long term.

The program is also suitable for both crypto-native and TradFi or CFD-focused partners, reflecting a market where many traders move between asset classes and strategies.

Transparent earnings that support better planning

Partners have seen every pitch. The problem is not a lack of marketing language. The problem is that many programs make it difficult to run a predictable business. If earnings are difficult to forecast, partner revenue becomes less predictable.

PrimeXBT supports transparent earnings through real-time reporting, clear commission tracking, and an earnings calculator that helps partners model potential outcomes and make more informed business decisions.

This visibility allows partners to monitor performance, plan growth, and allocate time and marketing budgets with greater confidence.

Daily payouts and lifetime commissions

PrimeXBT's daily partner payouts address a very practical issue: cash flow. Partners often reinvest frequently, especially when they are scaling content production, running campaigns, or supporting communities. Daily payouts can make that reinvestment loop smoother.

Lifetime commissions add the compounding layer. Partners continue earning commissions as long as referred traders remain active, helping build a recurring revenue base rather than starting from zero each month.

PrimeXBT also offers $1.1M+ in Lifetime Loyalty Rewards, with milestone-based prizes linked to lifetime revenue. As partners grow their business over time, they can unlock rewards ranging from premium gadgets and luxury travel experiences to exclusive events and other high-value incentives, reinforcing the program's emphasis on long-term partnerships rather than short-term acquisition.

A trading experience that helps retain clients

Retention is where partner revenue is won or lost. PrimeXBT highlights platform features designed to support ongoing engagement.

The broker offers traders a choice of its proprietary PXTrader 2.0 platform and MetaTrader 5, providing access to hundreds of markets across crypto and traditional asset classes. The offering is complemented by competitive trading conditions, including low spreads, volume-based VIP tiers, advanced trading tools, integrated education, the Rewards Center, and regular trading campaigns designed to encourage ongoing engagement.

For partners, this matters because retention drives lifetime value. When traders have reasons to remain active, partner revenue becomes more predictable and sustainable.

Built for South African partners

In South Africa, PrimeXBT is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), helping build trust among local partners and traders.

The broker also offers ZAR accounts, cryptocurrency-denominated accounts, and multiple local payment methods, giving South African traders greater flexibility in how they fund and manage their trading accounts while combining local accessibility with the scale of a global multi-asset broker serving clients in more than 150 countries.

PrimeXBT also includes a dedicated Business Development Manager alongside bespoke partner and marketing support designed to help partners optimise onboarding, improve activation, and build repeatable systems that scale. Partners also benefit from strategic guidance, campaign support, and marketing resources designed to help grow their business over the long term.

Conclusion

As South Africa's introducing broker market becomes increasingly competitive, successful partner programs are being judged on more than commission rates alone. Transparency, trader retention, product quality, regulatory credibility, and long-term support all contribute to building sustainable businesses.

With global operations since 2018, regulation in South Africa by the FSCA, and a Partner Program designed around long-term partner success, PrimeXBT combines international scale with local relevance for introducing brokers looking to grow their business.

Learn more about PrimeXBT’s Partner Program.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a leading multi-asset broker and crypto asset service provider, regulated in South Africa by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). The platform bridges traditional and digital markets within one integrated environment, bringing versatility, innovation and world-class trading expertise to the local market. Clients can access Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, shares, crypto, and Crypto Futures, as well as buy, store and exchange cryptocurrencies directly. This unified experience extends across both the native PXTrader platform and MetaTrader 5, supported by advanced risk-management tools and a wide range of funding options in crypto, fiat and local payment methods. Tailored to the needs of South African traders, PrimeXBT is committed to empowering clients with broad multi-asset access, fair and transparent conditions, professional-grade technology and dedicated human support. By combining expertise, trust and a client-first approach, PrimeXBT sets a benchmark of excellence in the financial industry and provides South African traders with the tools they need to trade, grow and succeed with confidence.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs.

PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD is an authorised financial services provider in South Africa with licence number 45697. PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.



