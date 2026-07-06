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    Turkish Airlines expands SA network with more Istanbul flights

    Turkish Airlines is adding three weekly flights each to Johannesburg and Cape Town from late October 2026, increasing connectivity between South Africa and Türkiye while expanding access to its global network through Istanbul.
    6 Jul 2026
    6 Jul 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Johannesburg frequencies will increase from seven to 10 weekly flights from 25 October 2026, followed by Cape Town from 26 October 2026, where services will also increase from seven to 10 weekly flights.

    The expansion will increase Turkish Airlines' South African schedule from 14 to 20 weekly flights, providing passengers with greater flexibility and more convenient connections via Istanbul to the airline's network of more than 350 destinations across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

    Greater connectivity through Istanbul

    The additional services are expected to support both business and leisure travel while strengthening air links between Southern Africa and Türkiye.

    Passengers travelling via Istanbul may also be eligible for Turkish Airlines' Touristanbul and Stopover in Istanbul programmes during extended layovers. Business Class passengers have access to the Turkish Airlines Business Lounge at Istanbul Airport.

    Additional flight schedule

    The new Johannesburg services will operate from 25 October 2026 to 27 March 2027, with flights departing Istanbul on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and return services departing Johannesburg on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

    The additional Cape Town services will operate from 26 October 2026 to 28 March 2027, with flights departing Istanbul on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays and return services departing Cape Town on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays.

    Read more: airline industry, air travel, Turkish Airlines, air transport, travel industry, travel and tourism, South Africa travel, air passenger travel
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