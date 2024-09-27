Thousands vote to name Inospace’s new data and logistics hub: “The Exchange”

A landmark transformation is underway in Cape Town’s Foreshore.

Inospace, one of South Africa’s largest private property operators, has officially unveiled “The Exchange” as the name of its newest data and logistics hub, following an overwhelming public response to its Claim the Name competition. The campaign drew thousands of submissions, reflecting Capetonians’ enthusiasm for shaping the identity of one of Cape Town’s most innovative urban transformations.

The winning name, submitted by Cape Town resident Lwando Ngubentombi, was chosen from thousands of entries, cementing his place in the building’s past and future. The Exchange pays tribute to its origins as a telephone exchange while symbolising its new purpose as a hub for commerce, connectivity, and innovation.

As the competition winner, Ngubentombi will receive free storage space at The Exchange, a lifetime membership to Inospace’s national network of serviced logistics parks, and recognition within the building for his winning entry – ensuring that community involvement is embedded in its history.

A historic building reimagined for the digital economy

The Exchange is housed in the historic Old Post Office and Telephone Exchange at 15 Lower Long Street, a brutalist icon built in the early 1970s that originally served as a telecommunications hub before being repurposed as a Telkom data centre in the 2000s. Now, Inospace is bringing it into the future as a cutting-edge logistics and colocation data hub, merging its rich heritage with high-performance infrastructure.

“The perception of this building has shifted dramatically over the years, from an essential part of Cape Town’s communication network to an outdated, windowless structure,” says Rael Levitt, CEO of Inospace. “Many locals viewed it as an architectural relic, while others saw potential. We saw an opportunity. Instead of demolishing it, we are reimagining it for the digital age, creating a vibrant space for logistics, data, and business innovation.”

The Exchange will now house:

State-of-the-art colocation data centre facilities to support the growing demand for cloud storage and IT infrastructure.



Urban storage and last-mile logistics solutions designed for e-commerce and SME distribution.



Flexible workspaces and co-working hubs tailored for entrepreneurs, logistics firms, and digital businesses.



Retail spaces to complement the hub’s mixed-use environment and support business activity on-site.

Inospace to relocate HQ to The Exchange

More than just a redevelopment, The Exchange is becoming Inospace’s new home. In a move that underscores its commitment to the project, Inospace will relocate its headquarters from Wale Street to The Exchange, ensuring that its leadership and operations are fully immersed in the development’s success.

Inospace, founded in Cape Town in 2017, has grown into a national leader in last-mile logistics, operating nearly 50 business parks across South Africa. The company identified the growing demand for city-based buildings that integrate storage, data centres, and flexible workspaces to support the booming e-commerce and digital economy.

“This isn’t just another logistics park, it’s a strategic hub that aligns with our vision for urban business infrastructure,” adds Levitt. “By moving our head office here, we are signalling our belief in The Exchange’s potential. We lead by example, creating the environment we want to see thrive in Cape Town.”

Inospace Claim the Name competition winner

A name chosen by the people for the future

The public’s involvement in naming The Exchange reflects the deep connection between Cape Town’s heritage and its evolving business landscape. While some names sparked debate – from historical references to playful suggestions (‘Nommer Asseblief’ was an amusing contender) – The Exchange was chosen because it perfectly bridges the past and the future.

“This name isn’t just about what the building was, it’s about what it’s becoming,” says Levitt. “It represents a place where businesses can trade, grow, and exchange ideas, just as it once facilitated communication for the city. It’s about transformation, innovation, and a new era for Cape Town’s logistics and digital economy.”

With construction underway, The Exchange is set to redefine how businesses operate in Cape Town, proving that even the most debated buildings can find a new, thriving purpose in a changing world.

For more information, visit www.inospace.com.



