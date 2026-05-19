The cost of ghosting: How broken hiring processes ruin your employer brand

While candidates are frustrated, recruiters are equally overwhelmed and hiring managers are stretched. Across many organisations, the recruitment process is under pressure from both sides.

On one side, candidates are navigating a market fuelled by high unemployment, inflation and economic pressure. For many, particularly for the incoming generational workforce, applying at scale is not a strategy. It is a necessity.

On the other side, recruiters and hiring managers are dealing with increased volumes, tighter timelines, and processes that are struggling to keep up. When both sides are operating at capacity, the recruitment process is usually the first thing to break.

If your recruitment process cannot deliver on your employer brand promise, candidates will not just disengage. They will adjust, work around it, or walk away. And they will take your reputation with them.

Recent reporting from Fortune shows this clearly, with more than 53% of job seekers experiencing employer ghosting in the past year. This is not about intent. It is about capacity.

The new candidate reality

Candidates are no longer just applying; they are optimising. In a world shaped by AI and automated filters, they adjust CVs and tweak profiles to pass screening - not because they want to misrepresent themselves, but because the process is increasingly difficult to navigate and harder to be seen within. Standing out on merit alone is no longer enough.

For the incoming generation, this is not a tactical adjustment; it is simply how they have always navigated the market. They are digitally fluent, faster-moving, and significantly less tolerant of process gaps. A poor experience is no longer quietly absorbed, it is shared.

This transparency is amplified by the shift in how talent finds information. It’s no longer just about a manual search on LinkedIn or Glassdoor; generative engine optimisation (GEO) means that AI models are now aggregating these experiences into lived reputations.

When a candidate asks an AI tool what it’s like to interview at your company, the "ghosting" data from a peer network halfway across the world becomes a definitive part of your brand’s AI-generated profile.

What looks like a candidate behaviour issue is often a system response.

This is where the shift becomes visible. The issue is no longer just operational - it is starting to show up first hand. It is playing out in real-time in how organisations are experienced in the market, how candidates move through the process, and how culture is perceived before someone even joins.

Where the breakdown becomes visible

When the recruitment process comes under strain, the disconnect shows up first hand:

Brand reputation: Candidates arrive with predefined ideas based on what has already been visibly communicated - in how and what your company represents. They enter the journey with those expectations locked in. But when the process gives way and those promises do not convert, the delivery fails. This results in immediate disappointment and a significant weakening of your reputation before the formal conversation even begins.

Candidates arrive with predefined ideas based on what has already been visibly communicated - in how and what your company represents. They enter the journey with those expectations locked in. But when the process gives way and those promises do not convert, the delivery fails. This results in immediate disappointment and a significant weakening of your reputation before the formal conversation even begins. Candidate experience: This timeless problem is where the breakdown is felt most. When communication drops and timelines stretch, the "human moments" with your recruiters are lost and the journey becomes purely transactional. In a generation that shares openly, they don't just absorb this experience, they talk about it, ensuring that the fallout travels much further than most organisations realise.

This timeless problem is where the breakdown is felt most. When communication drops and timelines stretch, the "human moments" with your recruiters are lost and the journey becomes purely transactional. In a generation that shares openly, they don't just absorb this experience, they talk about it, ensuring that the fallout travels much further than most organisations realise. Culture: The recruitment process is the first "live" test of your values. Delays, misalignment, and a lack of communication are experienced as a direct indication of the value system from the inside. A candidate assumes that if you are unresponsive or inconsistent now, it is a clear signal of how the organisation actually operates once the contract is signed.

Where to focus when the process is under pressure

Most organisations are not intentionally creating poor candidate experiences. They are simply operating with processes, automation, and tech that have not kept up with the volume and pace of today’s talent market.

The shift required is not more activity. It is more management.

Control volume before it hits your process When volume exceeds what can be processed, quality and communication both drop.

• Tighten role clarity to repel unsuitable candidates.

• Introduce simple knockout questions upfront.

• Be more deliberate about where roles are distributed.

Shift from CV screening to proof A process built on CVs alone will favour presentation over capability.

• Introduce structured screening questions early.

• Ask for specific, role-relevant examples.

• Focus on evidence-based capability, not just claims.

Set non-negotiable response rules Inconsistent communication erodes trust quickly.

• Define response timelines per stage.

• Automate early-stage communication where appropriate.

• Ensure clear ownership across the process.

Hold recruiters and hiring managers accountable Delays and inconsistencies rarely sit in one place. They sit across the process.

• Set expectations for feedback turnaround.

• Use simple, structured evaluation approaches.

• Track response times, because what is not measured cannot be managed.

A final reflection

Not every candidate requires the same level of engagement. But every stage of your process sends a signal.

Automate where it makes sense. Be deliberate where it matters. Because candidates do not judge your employer brand on what you say. They judge it on how your employer brand promise is delivered to them when it counts.

Employer branding does not fail in the message. It fails in the delivery.

In a market where candidates are already adapting, the question is no longer whether your employer brand exists – it is whether your organisation can live up to its professed reputation when the recruitment process comes under pressure.

In a hiring environment increasingly shaped by AI, automation, and scale, technology has made it easier to apply and faster to screen. But it has also amplified an already transactional experience, where candidates can move through a process without ever feeling seen or understood. That is where the gap opens.

The organisations that differentiate are those that encourage their people to be the translators behind the brand promise. It is the relatable stories and emotive connections - the behaviour, energy, and values of your people applying judgment and intent - that restores the connection and actually secures the talent.

In a high-volume, high-speed environment, efficiency alone does not build trust. It is the quality of the interaction when it matters.