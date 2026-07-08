WPRD2026 | The companies winning at ESG aren't telling better stories. They're building greater trust.

The 2026 World PR Day theme, The Golden Age of Strategic PR: The Essential Human OS in an Increasingly Automated World couldn't be more relevant. It reminds us that while AI can automate communication, it cannot replace credibility, judgement or relationships.

The companies winning at ESG aren't telling better stories; they're building greater trust, says Sam Gqomo, MD of WGN Africa(Image supplied)

Artificial intelligence can generate a sustainability report in minutes. It can summarise climate data, draft a CSI press release, analyse stakeholder sentiment and recommend the best time to publish a campaign.

Yet, despite having more communications technology than ever before, trust in corporate ESG claims remains fragile.

As managing director of WGN Africa, our work sits at the intersection of ESG, communications, corporate affairs and community impact.

We work with organisations across mining, technology, financial services, education and development to help them communicate purpose in a way that is measurable, transparent and accountable.

Increasingly, we're seeing the same challenge.

The organisations making the biggest investments in ESG and CSI are not always the ones earning the greatest public trust.

Why current approaches fail

Too many organisations still approach ESG communications as a reporting exercise rather than a trust-building function.

Annual sustainability reports are published. CSI campaigns receive media coverage. Social media fills with photographs of cheque handovers and tree-planting initiatives.

Then the conversation disappears until the next reporting cycle.

Communities, investors, regulators and employees are asking different questions today.

They want evidence.

They want consistency.

They want transparency.

They want to know what changed because of the investment—not simply that money was spent.

Communications cannot simply amplify ESG anymore. It must verify it.

The argument

Strategic PR has become one of the most important drivers of ESG credibility because trust is no longer built through storytelling alone—it is built through evidence, participation and sustained relationships.

The organisations leading in ESG are not necessarily communicating more.

They are communicating differently.

They are integrating communications into governance, stakeholder engagement and impact measurement from the very beginning rather than treating it as the final stage of a project.

The evidence

Across our client work, we've observed a significant shift in what stakeholders value.

Media interviews increasingly focus on measurable outcomes rather than intentions.

Investors ask for consistent impact data.

Communities expect ongoing engagement rather than once-off consultations.

Employees want to see leadership demonstrating purpose through action rather than messaging.

This reflects what we teach through WGN Africa's ESG Communications Masterclass: credible ESG is built on three interconnected pillars.

Leadership creates accountability.

Data creates evidence.

Strategic communications create understanding.

Remove any one of these, and trust begins to weaken.

Technology is strengthening this shift.

Digital platforms now allow organisations to collect stakeholder feedback, monitor sentiment, publish transparent dashboards and create continuous reporting rather than annual snapshots.

Communications platforms themselves have become part of ESG infrastructure because they enable participation, accountability and traceability across programmes.

The human advantage

This is where AI reaches its limit.

Artificial intelligence can help us analyse thousands of stakeholder comments, identify emerging risks and translate complex data into accessible language.

It cannot replace the judgement required to navigate a community consultation.

It cannot build trust during a crisis.

It cannot understand the cultural context behind stakeholder concerns.

It cannot replace the empathy required to communicate difficult decisions honestly.

The "Human OS" that World PR Day celebrates is precisely this ability to combine strategy, ethics, relationships and communication into decisions that technology alone cannot make.

In ESG, that human layer is not optional.

It is the competitive advantage.

The objections

"Good work speaks for itself."

Not anymore.

In an environment increasingly shaped by misinformation, greenwashing concerns and public scrutiny, organisations must be able to demonstrate—not simply claim—their impact.

Silence leaves space for speculation.

Evidence-backed communication builds confidence.

"ESG is about compliance."

Compliance may satisfy regulation.

Trust drives reputation, investment, employee engagement and long-term licence to operate.

The most resilient organisations understand that communications is no longer an afterthought to ESG strategy.It is part of ESG strategy.

What changes if this is right

The next generation of ESG leaders will not be those producing the longest sustainability reports.

They will be those building transparent systems that allow stakeholders to see progress, ask questions and hold organisations accountable.

Strategic PR professionals will increasingly become translators between data and people.

Between policy and public understanding.

Between corporate intention and community experience.

That makes communications not a support function, but a strategic business capability.

What to do now

Three practical actions can move organisations from ESG storytelling to ESG credibility.

First, involve communications teams at the beginning of ESG and CSI initiatives—not once implementation is complete.

Second, measure impact beyond media coverage by integrating stakeholder feedback, transparent data and ongoing reporting into every programme.

Finally, equip executives and subject matter experts to become trusted public voices throughout the year. Thought leadership, community engagement and evidence-based communication build authority over time, not only during reporting season.

The future of ESG communication will not belong to the organisations with the loudest campaigns.

It will belong to those with the strongest evidence, the deepest relationships and the courage to communicate with transparency.

In the Golden Age of Strategic PR, trust has become our most valuable currency—and no technology can generate that on its own.