    Table grape export boost: South Africa taps into the Philippines market

    6 Mar 2025
    6 Mar 2025
    South Africa has secured market access to export fresh table grapes to the Philippines, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen announced. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the country's agricultural sector, further boosting its economic growth.
    Source: Couleur via
    Source: Couleur via Pixabay

    "The market was opened on 26 February 2025, so producers can start exporting table grapes to the Philippines. The negotiations for this market started on 20 January 2015 and took about 10 years to get market access," Steenhuisen said.

    Economic significance of table grapes

    The Minister highlighted South Africa’s position as one of the top five global exporters of table grapes. He also underscored the vital role the industry plays in the country’s economy, contributing significantly to foreign exchange earnings, employment generation, and agricultural growth.

    According to the South African Table Grape Industry (SATI), approximately 55% of the country's table grape exports are destined for the European Union (EU), while 20% are sent to the United Kingdom (UK).

    During the 2022/23 season, a total of 63 million cartons of table grapes were exported, with the industry providing jobs to around 86 870 seasonal workers and 14,843 permanent employees.

    Boosting agricultural growth and empowerment

    Steenhuisen noted that the opening of the Philippines market will also advance the Department of Agriculture’s empowerment initiatives, particularly in fostering participation by black farmers in international export markets.

    He also noted that expanding access to agricultural markets will drive increased production, boost exports, and enhance the sector’s contribution to South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP).

    "Data released by Statistics South Africa shows that our economy expanded by 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024, with agriculture being one of the sectors that primarily drove this growth with better performance in livestock, some field crops and fruits,” the Minister said.

    Compliance with export standards

    To ensure the successful exportation of fresh table grapes to the Philippines, the Minister said South African exporters must comply with the applicable phytosanitary and food safety standards, as outlined in the final phytosanitary import conditions for the export of fresh table grapes to the Philippines.

    The Minister urged interested exporters, including production units and packhouses, to register with the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DALRRD) to obtain the necessary codes: a DALRRD production unit code and packhouse code.

    “Growers of registered production units must implement good agricultural practices, which must include orchard sanitation, use of integrated pest management or adequate control measures, to ensure that the Philippines’ identified quarantine pests of fresh table grapes are eliminated during the production period.

    “It is pivotal that producers comply with the phytosanitary import conditions for the export of fresh table grapes from SA to the Philippines to safeguard this market as it took a very long time to negotiate and obtain market access,” Steenhuisen said.

    He said an announcement would be made when the first consignment is ready for loading.

    The final phytosanitary import conditions for the export of fresh table grapes from South Africa to the Philippines are obtainable from the DALRRD website

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
