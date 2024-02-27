Stellantis and Société Générale join forces with Caetano Squadra Africa for vehicle sales in Africa

Under this agreement, the parties undertake to work closely together to offer customers a range of financial services, in accordance with local laws, applicable credit policies and the market needs of each country concerned. This range of services includes loans, leasing and financial rental contracts, and the sale of complementary solutions such as insurance products.

The Opel Mokka. Opel is a brand that is part of the Stellantis Group | Source: Unsplash

The collaboration will be based on the will to develop synergies with a view to evaluating and extending the scope of this commercial partnership. Stellantis will also be able to offer subsidy programmes for commercial purposes, with the participation of Caetano, and in conjunction with Societe Generale.

"This agreement aims to open up new prospects in the African automotive market by offering financing solutions for Stellantis vehicles. The aim is to create even more value and opportunities for Stellantis customers and dealers in sub-Saharan Africa", said Marc de Kergariou, director of Stellantis Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Alongside two strategic partners, Societe Generale is enriching its offer in sub-Saharan Africa and accompanying the transformation of the automotive sector and the changing needs of its customers," explains Philippe Dubois, head of corporate for international retail banking, Africa, Mediterranean Basin and Overseas at Societe Generale Group.

"We are delighted to have signed this strategic collaboration agreement with Stellantis, which represents an important step in our ongoing commitment to offer mobility solutions, meeting the evolving needs of our customers across the African continent," said Gabriel Almeida, COO of Salvador Caetano Africa.