South Africa maps out 10-year path to contain FMD disease

South Africa’s Department of Agriculture has unveiled a comprehensive 10-year strategy to contain foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and restore the country’s standing in international livestock trade. The plan was presented by Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen at a media briefing on 14 January 2026.

Since losing its FMD-free status in 2019, South African farmers have faced significant financial and operational challenges.

Minister Steenhuisen acknowledged these difficulties, saying: "I have received many pleas for help - from commercial to communal farmers, who have borne the heavy burden of the recent FMD outbreaks in the country. We see your struggles.

"We understand the financial and emotional toll that the outbreaks have had on your families and your livelihoods. We remain deeply sympathetic to the hardships you have endured; however, I want to assure you today that we have a plan that is both realistically achievable and technically sound."

Phased approach to regaining FMD-free status

The strategy will be rolled out in phases over ten years, beginning with stabilisation and consolidation, before moving toward the eventual withdrawal of vaccination and final recognition of national freedom through vaccination by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

"I need to emphasise that vaccination is not a silver bullet to eradicate or manage this disease. It is merely one of the tools that can and should be used to combat FMD," Minister Steenhuisen said.

The initiative begins with targeted vaccination in areas most affected by outbreaks, identified through a scientific “heatmap” process. Accurate outbreak reporting is critical to ensure effective prioritisation.

Task team brings expertise across public and private sectors

A Ministerial Advisory Task Team on Animal Disease Prevention and Control, chaired by Dr Emily Mogajane, has been established to translate the vision of "FMD Free through Vaccination" into a high-impact, actionable strategy.

The team comprises leading authorities from veterinary science, biosecurity, and livestock management, representing both government and private sector expertise.

“This task team brings together the nation’s foremost authorities in veterinary science, biosecurity policy, and livestock management to ensure a resilient and secure agricultural economy,” the minister said.

Vaccination and vaccine supply

High-potency vaccines, particularly trivalent SAT 1, 2, and 3, will be deployed across high-risk zones, with targets of 80–100% coverage in commercial, communal, and feedlot cattle.

Minister Steenhuisen confirmed supply arrangements with international partners:

“Partnerships with global leaders like Biogénesis Bagó in Argentina will ensure that we have a reliable supply, with one million doses ready to be sent as soon as the necessary permits are issued… Biogenesis will also be able to supply an additional five million doses by March 2026.”

Local production through the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) and Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) will supplement imported vaccines, with an initial output of 20,000 doses per week, scaling up to 960,000 doses.

Vaccines will undergo full antigenic matching at the Pirbright Institute against South Africa’s field strains to select the most effective formulations.

Enhanced surveillance and movement control

The strategy includes strengthened surveillance, real-time digital heatmapping of outbreaks, and a Livestock Identification and Traceability System (LITS) to monitor animal movement.

“With the integration of advanced technology, we are no longer fighting this disease in the dark,” the minister said.

The Department will work closely with provincial veterinary services, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and the Red Meat Industry Services (RMIS) Operational Centre to track outbreaks within a 10km radius.

Outbreaks and provincial action plans

The FMD outbreaks, which began in 2021, have affected KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, North West, Gauteng, Free State, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and the Western Cape. The Northern Cape remains FMD-free.

Targeted interventions include:

• Mass vaccination in the hardest-hit provinces, repeated within three months.

• Biannual vaccination campaigns in border hotspots such as Nkomazi and Bushbuckridge.

• Joint wildlife surveillance and vaccination near reserves.

• Increased monitoring in markets and slaughterhouses.

Call for national support

Minister Steenhuisen emphasised that the plan’s success relies on the cooperation of all stakeholders: "We need our farmers to work hand-in-hand with state veterinarians, to report clinical signs immediately, and to strictly adhere to movement controls… By protecting our national herd, we are protecting our future.

"I ask for your patience, your partnership, and your unwavering support as we implement this scientifically-backed plan to restore South Africa to its rightful place as a leader in global livestock trade. Together, we can ensure a resilient and FMD-free South Africa."