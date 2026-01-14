Namibian hake fishery achieves second MSC certification

Namibia’s hake fishery has secured its second Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification, reinforcing the country’s commitment to sustainable whitefish and the protection of marine ecosystems.

Source: Supplied | Fishing crew of Seawork Fish Processors offloading catch in Walvis Bay. Credit Tommy Trenchard

The certification follows a rigorous, independent assessment led by Control Union (UK) Limited, which reviewed hake stocks, management practices, and ecosystem impacts.

A history of collaboration and sustainable management

In 2020, the Namibian hake trawl and longline fishery targeting Merluccius capensis and M. paradoxus became the first fishery in Namibia, and only the second in Africa, to meet MSC’s globally recognised standard for sustainable fishing.

Matti Amukwa, Chair of the Namibian Hake Association, said: "Since Independence, the government, scientists, and industry have worked hand-in-hand to rebuild the hake resource and create a profitable fishing industry that gives back to people and the environment.

"Achieving MSC certification, first in 2020 and now again, has been a team effort and shows our commitment to sustainability."

The fishery operates under a clear harvest strategy aligned with scientific advice, with close cooperation between Namibian and South African hake trawl counterparts who share stock assessment data.

Source: Supplied | Freshly caught Namibian hake. Credit: Tommy Trenchard

Protecting wildlife and sensitive habitats

Observer coverage at sea and monitoring on land remain high, and the fishery actively manages risks to sensitive habitats, Cape fur seals, and seabirds.

Technologies such as bird-scaring lines and targeted acoustic startle devices (TAST) are trialled to reduce interactions with wildlife, supported by MSC’s Ocean Stewardship Fund and international experts.

Recognition and global competitiveness

Michael Marriott, MSC Program Director for Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, said: "We applaud the Namibian Hake Association, the Ministry, and partners for securing their second MSC certificate.

The collaboration and commitment to safeguarding the hake resource for the future are exemplary."

MSC certification has also given Namibian hake a competitive edge in global markets, meeting the growing demand for sustainable whitefish.

Tristan Przybylski of Seawork Fish Processors added: "Since the first certification, we’ve gained access to new, high-value markets. Our hake is recognised in Europe and elsewhere for quality, environmental responsibility, and ethical practices."

Source: Supplied | Hake processing. Credit: Tommy Trenchard

Driving socio-economic benefits

Beyond environmental sustainability, the fishery is advancing social and economic impact. In 2024, six certified hake members launched the Namibia Ocean Cluster, a not-for-profit initiative promoting full utilisation of the catch, innovation, and development of by-product markets to benefit coastal communities.

Miguel Angel Tordesillas of Novanam & Nueva Pescanova said: "The hake industry is vital to Namibia, contributing roughly 7% to GDP and supporting 16,000 direct jobs. Achieving recertification and working collaboratively demonstrates our commitment to sustainable practice and transparency."

Namibia’s recertified hake fishery joins six other African MSC-certified fisheries, helping supply sustainable hake and tuna to the global seafood market.

The MSC works worldwide to combat overfishing and encourage responsible management of marine resources. For more information and to view the full public certification report, visit MSC.org.