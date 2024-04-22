SA ranks top three for fiscal transparency

According to the International Budget Partnership, South Africa has a strong record of fiscal transparency and consistently ranks among the top three countries worldwide for transparency.
“A predictable and transparent fiscal policy underpins macroeconomic stability. The IMF’s Fiscal Transparency Evaluation Report notes a strong performance in fiscal reporting and budget transparency,” National Treasury said.
The report also suggested improvements in three areas, which include:
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za