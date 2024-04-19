Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GreenCapeNorth-West University (NWU)OnPoint PRIMC ConferenceBroad MediaSA SharesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Financial Services News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    FNB stokvel savings increase to R9.6bn despite tough economic environment

    19 Apr 2024
    19 Apr 2024
    Stokvels continue to show tenacity and commitment in promoting a savings culture in South Africa despite the tough economic environment. This is shown by the 15% increase in net deposits, surpassing the R9.6bn mark in total member contributions over the past year.
    Source: Supplied. Himal Parbhoo, chief executive officer of FNB Retail Cash Investments.
    Source: Supplied. Himal Parbhoo, chief executive officer of FNB Retail Cash Investments.

    Himal Parbhoo, chief executive officer of FNB Retail Cash Investments says, “the strong growth is a testament to the stokvel members’ financial discipline despite the difficult economic environment.

    Being a member of a Stokvel is one of the most popular ways for South Africans to develop a savings culture. However, the challenge has always been in ensuring that the stokvel savings are managed efficiently while yielding the desired outcome to meet the stokvel groups’ goals.”

    FNB has seen positive adoption on its digital solutions over the years, with over R4.7bn payments and withdrawals year-on-year performed on its digital platforms. The bank continues to digitise its stokvel offering to help customers save in withdrawal fees and minimise risks associated with large sums of cash in withdrawal and contributions. This has helped its customers manage their contributions and money better.

    “To this effect, we introduced the no monthly fee digital stokvel account in 2020 to help our customers manage their administration, contributions, and withdrawals better, which has helped our customers save over R131m in withdrawal fees since the launch of the digital stokvel solution. This is money that remains invested and can continue to grow for the benefit of all stokvel members as they benefit from the high interest rate environment,” adds Parbhoo.

    Source: Supplied. Cebile Magongo, growth specialist at FNB Retail Cash Investments.
    Source: Supplied. Cebile Magongo, growth specialist at FNB Retail Cash Investments.

    Cebile Magongo, growth specialist at FNB Retail Cash Investments says, “Stokvels have been instrumental in promoting a culture of saving and assisting individuals and groups to reach their financial goals. Stokvels are growing and changing despite the difficult economic environment because they are being used for reasons other than those for which they were originally designed."

    Unlocking investment opportunities

    “We are seeing a trend of stokvel groups looking at various investments such as investing in shares, unit trusts, exchanged trades funds (ETFs), buying franchise businesses and other vehicles to generate wealth for the future generations,” adds Magongo.

    For this reason, it is becoming more important for financial institutions to improve their processes to help simplify the administration processes for members to allow them to explore opportunities, diversify and grow their portfolios.

    “Instead of withdrawing all funds for short-term goals, we encourage stokvels to consider diversifying their portfolios using a wide variety of investment vehicles that can yield returns that surpass inflation and could go a long way in bringing higher returns and growing combined wealth for individuals and families,” concluded Magongo.

    Read more: First National Bank, FNB, stokvels
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: ©Glassdoor MTN's headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria - MTN’s largest market in user base and revenue
    MTN maintains top position in Brand Finance South Africa 100 report as Vodacom narrows the gap
    9 Apr 2024
    Source:
    Bank fees are still a primary driver for LSM 4 – 7 when selecting a banking provider
    8 Apr 2024
    Mastering the art and science of strategic pricing for SMEs
    Mastering the art and science of strategic pricing for SMEs
    4 Apr 2024
    14 SA creatives join Cultural Producers Programme
    Business and Arts South Africa14 SA creatives join Cultural Producers Programme
    FNB is one of the most valuable banking brands. Source: FNB.
    4 African banks including FNB and Capitec are world's strongest banking brands
    6 Mar 2024
    Profit and purpose: The twin engines driving social entrepreneurship
    Profit and purpose: The twin engines driving social entrepreneurship
     20 Feb 2024
    What small businesses should expect from #BudgetSpeech2024
    What small businesses should expect from #BudgetSpeech2024
     19 Feb 2024
    Source: Supplied. Pierre Romagny, partner, Financial Services at Oliver Wyman in South Africa.
    South African banks must be lauded for their globally recognised digital innovation
     12 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz