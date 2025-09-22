SA, Brazil sign MoI to strengthen agricultural ties

South Africa and Brazil have signed a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) to promote cooperation in the agricultural sector.

From left to right: Luiz de Alcantara Rua, Vice-Minister of Agriculture and Livestock in Brazil signed a Memo of Intent for cooperation in agriculture with Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen

The signing took place between South African Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen and Brazilian Vice Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Luiz De Alcantara Rua at the G20 Agriculture Working Group Ministerial Meeting in Somerset West, Western Cape.

The MoI provides a framework for sharing expertise, conducting technical tours, training programmes, and joint conferences. It covers sustainable agricultural production, livestock systems, and quality assurance to ensure consumer safety and product integrity.

The agreement also provides for strategic trade facilitation, including trade missions and exhibitions, aimed at creating new market opportunities for both countries.

Trade relations

Agricultural trade between South Africa and Brazil grew from R5.4bn in 2020 to R9.7bn in 2024, an increase of 80.5%. South Africa’s exports to Brazil rose by 92.8% to R274.9m, while imports from Brazil increased by 80.2% to R9.5bn.

Top exports included vegetable seeds for sowing (32.3%), liqueurs and cordials (22.7%), wine of fresh grapes (16%), and dried grapes (6.3%).

The MoI will remain in force for five years and automatically renew unless terminated by either party. A Joint Working Group will oversee planning, monitoring, and evaluation, ensuring the partnership remains effective and aligned with both nations’ strategic priorities.

Through this agreement, South Africa and Brazil aim to strengthen sustainability, resilience, and food security in both countries while leveraging shared expertise and resources.